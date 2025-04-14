Horse Ownership Made Easy and Fun With Icon Racing
Horse ownership begins at the sale. Public auction. Working a sale is as competitive as being at the races. Our partners at Legion Bloodstock work meticulously to narrow down catalogs to a shortlist for our final Review.
We invite our partners to join in this process. Horses purchased as yearlings do not race until their 2 year-old year so getting involved in these early stages helps everyone to understand the journey.
What sets ICON Racing apart from other partnerships are Jayson’s close relationships in the Horse Industry. ICON Racing’s young horses begin their education at Durr Training Center before joining the ranks of our trusted trainers. We are updated & informed at every
Step.
The Ownership Opportunity With Icon Racing
USE OF FUNDS
✦ 60% raised allocated for racehorse acquisition
✦ 40% raised allocated for operations, optimized training, stabling, and caring for the horses - ensuring they’re ready to compete at the highest levels.
Raise | Share | Stake
Target Raise: $ 4,000,000
Number of Shares: 40 units at $100,000 each
Ownership: Each unit represents a 2.5% interest in the
newly formed LLC (private corporate information including LLC Agreement, Operating Plan, and Member Registry, will be
made available after a non-disclosure agreement is signed.)
Icon Racing Management Fees:
Most horse racing syndicates charge a high management fee ranging from 20% to 30%,
which is taken off the top to compensate for buying and managing the horses. our goal
at ICON is to expose new owners to the sport and as such we are declining to take any
management fee in creating this experience.
Icon Racing Transparency and Trust:
We know that trust is key, which is why we will provide detailed financial reporting to all partners. Expect quarterly reports with a full breakdown of revenue, expenses, and our balance sheet, as well as an annual audit. We want you to be fully informed every step of the way.
Start your horse racing ownership journey today. Get more details and contact Info@iconracing.com