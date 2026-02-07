Icon Racing Brings Ownership, Community & First Timers to Festival Preview Day 46 at Tampa Bay Downs

Some weekends at the track feel bigger than the entries on the page.

Icon Racing arrives with two first-time starters and a full clubhouse of partners and guests with more than 50 people travelling from across the country - from Washington to Las Vegas - for a weekend that blends community with competition. It's the kind of turn out that speaks to the momentum behind ownership groups like this one.

At the center of the weekend are two maiden starters. No past performances. Just the first real answers after the team's careful selection & hard work before the gates open for the first time.

One of those debuts belongs to Kokomotion, a daughter of Quality Road, making her debut on the turf. Purchased for Icon's inaugural 'Affirmed' partnership at the OBS April sale in 2025, she is trained by Whit Beckman. "She acts like she can go out there and get the job done", Beckman said. "Her works are solid. She is easy to train".

Next up, Hulkamania makes a much anticipated debut for the group on Sunday afternoon. The 3 year-old son of McKinzie, was purchased as a yearling at the 2024 Keeneland September Yearling Sale. Also trained by Beckman, he has been high on Hulkamania throughout his preparation, viewing him as an exciting prospect who enters his debut as one to watch.

The weekend isn't just about what happens on the track. For most in attendance it's a chance to slow down & enjoy a new sport with family and friends.

There is a baseball rhythm to weekends like this. You show up early. Trust the preparation. You understand that not every game goes your way- but you still go out there with your team believing it's going to be a big day.

That's the energy Icon Racing is bringing to Tampa this weekend. Two first time starters. A full terrace of old and new friends. And the kind of atmosphere that has you planning your whole summer in Saratoga Springs, NY.