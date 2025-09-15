Icon Racing Shows Up Big at the Keenland Sale
Icon Racing, the passion project of former Major League Baseball All-Star Jayson Werth, is turning heads in the world of Thoroughbred horse racing. After an extremely successful debut, Werth and his Icon team are back in the saddle with their second investment round, named in honor of the 2008 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner, Big Brown.
This year's record-setting Keenland sale has Icon Racing, with the industry's best Bloodstock agents in Legion Bloodstock, looking to really make a name for themselves. With everyone onsite at the prestigious sale, Icon has made strategic bids on horses that fit their athletic model, securing two incredible fillies.
The Big Brown investment round represents more than just a continuation of the Icon Racing vision; it represents a bold step forward in the racing industry. “The Big Brown name is all about showing strength, speed, and championship potential in every horse we buy and train” Werth told Horse Racing OnSI. “That same energy shows with the horses Icon Racing is bidding on, athletic, extremely well-bred, and ready to compete at the highest levels against the best competition.”
Creating a close relationship and partnership with Legion Bloodstock helps Icon in putting together a roster of incredible athletes, one Keenland bid at a time. Adding these new horses to an already high-end ownership group will continue to allow Icon to stand apart with its personalities, events, parties and expertise. Icon says they are committed to bringing the maximum amount of fun to the racetrack!
Meet the New Horses on Team Icon
Hip 1652 a Filly by VEKOMA out the mare MYBABYBABYSBABY
Purchase Price: $230,000
VEKOMA had his first 2-year-olds on the track in 2024 and was ranked No.1 First-Crop sire by earnings, black type winners & winners. Icon is very excited to add a daughter of this young stallion to the stable!
This filly is strong & very athletic. She was bred by Beau Lane, who has been breeding horses in Paris, KY for over 60 years. Graduates of his breeding program include JACKIE'S WARRIOR & CARPE DIEM.
Hip 1671 a Filly by COMPLEXITY out of the mare Ormolu
Purchase Price: $130,000
COMPLEXITY was ranked 4th the 2024 First-Crop Sire rankings. His chief earner was MOPLEX who was selected by Legion Bloodstock as a 2-year-old. She is out of a proven Indian Charlie mare who has produced 5 winners to date.
This filly has a very athletic & racey build. She looks like a precocious 2-year-old type. She was bred by Airdrie Stud in Midway KY, who stands COMPLEXITY at stud.
Icon Racing Is Building a Movement
The day Jayson Wertn started Icon Racing, they set out to do things on their own terms, buying and training elite-level athletes, and creating a fun, investor-first approach with the first of its kind "No Fees" on services.
With its new fund,Big Brown, the Icon Racing momentum is RED HOT.
For prospective partners, there’s never been a better time to join the ride. The energy at our track meet and greets is electric, and we want everyone to enjoy the game day feeling you get when your horse is running! Visit IconRacing.com for more information.