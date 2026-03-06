Kokomotion Targets Florida Oaks After 6 ¼ Length Debut Victory

Kokomotion’s debut performance put her on the radar as a legitimate contender in this year’s female 3-year-old Turf category. The Grade 3 Florida Oaks has attracted a field of 11 fillies looking to establish themselves in the division.

Kokomotion went off at 10-1 on the morning line and quickly found herself near the back of the field after being pinched early. She bided her time before launching a sweeping move around the field entering the first turn. Turning for home, she accelerated sharply and shifted gears in the final furlong to win by 6 ¼ lengths. Margins like that are rare for first-time starters. Track announcer Jason Beem captured the moment best: “What has been unleashed?”.

-Race replay-https://www.thoroughbreddailynews.com/race-replays/0/202602071615TAM9/

Saturday’s Florida Oaks at Tampa Bay Downs has attracted a competitive field of fillies racing 1 1/16 miles on the turf. Time To Dream, trained by Todd Pletcher, is the favorite. While some early previews overlooked Kokomotion, Daily Racing Form analysts paused to highlight her impressive maiden win. If the early pace develops, Kokomotion's powerful late kick could prove dangerous over the Tampa Bay turf course. Her outside draw in post 9 could also suit that closing running style. She is 9-2 on the morning line.

DRF Florida Oaks Preview

The three-year-old daughter of Quality Road was purchased for $340,000 at the OBS Spring Sale last year by Legion Bloodstock on behalf of Icon Racing; the partnership also campaigns Hulkamania in Saturday’s Tampa Bay Derby. Kokomotion looks to build on that eye-catching debut when she lines up the Florida Oaks this weekend.

Get involved with Icon Racing Today