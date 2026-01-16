Nycon Sets the Tone for Icon Racing’s 2026 Season

Like a leadoff double on Opening Day, Nycon set the tone for Icon Racing’s 2026 season with a strong second-place finish in the $150,000 Cash Run Stakes at Gulfstream Park on January 1.

Coming off a maiden victory on a wet track at Churchill Downs last month, Nycon made a seamless transition to stakes company, applying early pressure to heavy favorite Secane. Racing three-wide around the turn, she was challenged on the outside by eventual winner Haute Diva. With a sixteenth of a mile remaining, Nycon found herself between rivals and responded gamely when asked by jockey Jamie Torres, finishing second by a neck while covering the mile in 1:39.94.

The performance earned high marks from trainer Whit Beckman, who praised the filly’s composure and resolve in her stakes debut. “I couldn’t be happier with her first start at this level to begin her 3-year-old campaign,” Beckman said. ‘She showed a ton of class and grit. Has all the makings of a first Friday in May type filly. We’ll see how she comes out of this race and begin formulating a plan for her next start’.

Beckman is well acquainted with the Kentucky Oaks trail, having had three fillies atop the points leaderboard last year finishing second in the Oaks with Drexel Hill. Nycon, a 3-year-old daughter of Nyquist, was purchased for $375,000 at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale as part of Icon Racing’s inaugural partnership, Affirmed. She has now finished in the top three in two of her three starts, with earnings of $104,018.

