Off the Rail Podcast: Becoming an Icon Partner, It's Not Just Racing, It's a Lifestyle
Jayson Werth started Icon Racing with a goal of bringing more owners into a sport that he has fallen in love with. The fellas break down what it means to be a partner in ICON racing, the latest from around the tracks, plus a whole lot more on the latest Off The Rail podcast.
If you have questions about horse racing, baseball, or anything you want Jayson or Shawn to answer, join the conversation, subscribe to the Icon Racing YouTube channel.
More About Icon Racing
For years, horse racing has been viewed as an outdated sport that is complicated with a steep learning curve, making newcomers feel like outsiders. Join Icon and help us change the narrative by immersing yourself in the majesty of this sport and the beauty of its equine athletes while bringing friends and family along for the journey.
Icon Racing is opening up the Sport Of Kings to former athletes and sports fans. We select our horses with the aim of competing at the highest level. It is the same as trying to win a World Series or a Superbowl- We are chasing those dreams. All while sharing it with our family & friends. Our aim is to bring new people into the game of Horse Racing by delivering a seamless ownership experience while creating Iconic experiences at the racetrack. No bills. No management fees. No cash calls. Extensive communication. Full Transparency.