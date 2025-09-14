Horse Racing On SI

Off the Rail Podcast by Icon Racing: Back from European Vacation

Jayson Werth and Shawn Kelley discuss the latest news from the world of Horse Racing.

Jayson is back from a long European vacation after Outfielder ran in the Prix Morny. Shawn went to Mexico, and hosted an insane Fantasy Football draft. Another round of Keeneland Sales are here, plus a whole lot more on the latest Off The Rail podcast.

If you have questions about horse racing, baseball, or anything you want Jayson or Shawn to answer, join the conversation, subscribe to the Icon Racing YouTube channel.

