Storm Rolling for Icon Racing: Two Starters, Two Winners- and the Momentum is Building

Kokomotion: ‘Unleashed’ on Debut.

The daughter of Quality Road took to the turf in the ninth race on Saturday. Coming around the far turn in the three-path, she found another gear, taking the win by 6 ¼ lengths.

“Kokomotion’s win suggests she will be amongst the top 3-year-old fillies in the turf division this year. We’re looking at the Florida Oaks at Tampa on March 14 as a possible next start for her’, said trainer Whit Beckman.

She delivered a rising star performance.

Hulkamania: “Let Me Tell You Something, Brother.”

Hulkamania, named in tribute to the legendary Hulk Hogan, kept momentum moving into Sunday afternoon. ‘Hulking’ up around the first turn, he came out wide and took over in the final eight of a mile, winning by three lengths under Daniel Centeno.

“I grew up watching the Hulkster,” said Jayson Werth, co-founder of Icon Racing. “An amazing American and an awesome dude”.

Another trainee of the Beckman barn, he had shown his talent in the mornings. Whit was happy to see him put it all together on race day.

“He has always trained like a top-tier colt and proved that in what looked like an effortless victory. He came out of his race in excellent condition. We will look for a Kentucky Derby prep race in a few weeks. When and where, to be decided”.

He is owned & raced in partnership with Hoolie Racing and Blue Mist Racing, Hulkamania brought the finishing move on Sunday.

More Than Wins - An Experience

For Icon partners, the weekend underscores what makes this syndicate different- bringing people together at the track and opening up the Sport of Kings to new fans.

KokoMotion | SV photos/ Tampa Bay Downs

The early innings of 2026 are already a telling story. Last weekend’s breakout performances join Icon Racing’s Nycon- close runner-up in the Cash Run Stakes- as the stable’s ‘ones to watch’. The countdown is on to the first weekend in May.

Icon racing sends out Yaudacity in the first race at Fair Grounds on Saturday. Her last start in the Cash Run Stakes at Aqueduct was hampered by an unfortunate upset in the gate. Another Whit Beckman trainee, Ben Curtis takes the irons.

Werth said it best when asked about the group's large turnout,“We’ve got lightning bolts all over the country”. The bats are hot & the storm is rolling.