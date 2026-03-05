Kentucky Derby Contenders: Commandment, Chief Wallabee Post Triple-Digit Beyers in Fountain of Youth
The Daily Racing Form Top 20 Kentucky Derby contenders list saw significant reshuffling this week following last weekend's prep races. Class President and Iron Honor joined the rankings after weekend victories, while Napoleon Solo and Bravaro dropped off after distant Fountain of Youth finishes.
Chief Wallabee vaulted from 35-1 to co-second choice at 8-1 alongside Commandment, who moved from 20-1 to 8-1. Litmus Test fell to 40-1 after fading to third in the Rebel Stakes, while Blackout Time dropped to 50-1 after finishing fourth. Paladin remains the 6-1 favorite.
Commandment won Saturday's Fountain of Youth Stakes by a neck over Chief Wallabee in just his second career start.
"I think it just speaks to the quality of what Commandment and Chief Wallabee are and what they could be," Daily Racing Form's David Grening said on this week's Derby Watch podcast. "I think you and I both have been fans of Commandment, and he verified that fandom with a solid performance coming through on the inside."
Commandment earned a 101 Beyer Speed Figure in his third straight improvement. Chief Wallabee raced wide on both turns and ran a 100 Beyer.
"To run a 100 Beyer against a quality horse like that in your second start, I think Bill [Mott] has a lot to work with," Grening said.
Both connections indicated the Florida Derby (March 28, Gulfstream Park) as the likely next start.
Class President won Sunday's Rebel Stakes by a nose over Silent Tactic in his third career start.
"Class President really showed a lot of, you know, pardon the pun, class and determination and grit," Grening said.
Iron Honor won the Gotham Stakes for Chad Brown. Both of his wins have come around one turn at Aqueduct.
"Paladin is still the deserving favorite at this point . . . looks terrific," Grening said after seeing the undefeated colt at Palm Beach Downs.
This weekend features five horses from the full Top 20 in action. Brant returns in Saturday's San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita as even-money favorite despite distance questions. Saturday's Tampa Bay Derby brings Further Ado, who needs to show progression for trainer Brad Cox, and lightly raced Canaletto for Brown.
DERBY WATCH TOP CONTENDERS
Daily Racing Form's Kentucky Derby rankings are determined by odds assigned by handicapper David Aragona. Horses with identical odds share the same ranking.
- Paladin (6-1) Trainer: Chad Brown Last Race: Risen Star S. (G2), Feb. 14 – 1st by 1/2 Next Start: Blue Grass S. (G1), April 4, Keeneland Top Beyer: 93
T2. Chief Wallabee (8-1)
Trainer: Bill Mott
Last Race: Fountain of Youth S. (G2), Feb. 28 – 2nd by neck
Next Start: Florida Derby (G1), March 28, Gulfstream Park
Top Beyer: 100
T2. Commandment (8-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Last Race: Fountain of Youth S. (G2), Feb. 28 – 1st by neck
Next Start: Florida Derby (G1), March 28, Gulfstream Park
Top Beyer: 101
T4. Nearly (12-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Last Race: Holy Bull S. (G3), Jan. 31 – 1st by 5 3/4
Next Start: Florida Derby (G1), March 28, Gulfstream Park
Top Beyer: 98
T4. Renegade (12-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Last Race: Sam F. Davis S., Feb. 7 – 1st by 3 3/4
Next Start: Arkansas Derby (G1), March 28, Oaklawn Park
Top Beyer: 93
6. Class President (15-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Last Race: Rebel S. (G2), March 1 – 1st by nose
Next Start: Undecided
Top Beyer: 91
7. Silent Tactic (20-1)
Trainer: Mark Casse
Last Race: Rebel S. (G2), March 1 – 2nd by nose
Next Start: Undecided
Top Beyer: 91
T8. Further Ado (25-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Last Race: Kentucky Jockey Club (G2), Nov. 29 – 1st by 1 3/4
Next Start: Tampa Bay Derby (G3), March 7, Race 11, 5:35 p.m. ET, Tampa Bay Downs
Top Beyer: 98
T8. Iron Honor (25-1)
Trainer: Chad Brown
Last Race: Gotham S. (G3), Feb. 28 – 1st by 1
Next Start: Wood Memorial (G2), April 5, Aqueduct
Top Beyer: 95
T10. Brant (30-1)
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Last Race: BC Juvenile (G1), Oct. 31 – 3rd by 1 1/2
Next Start: San Felipe S. (G2), March 7, Race 8, 6:41 p.m. ET, Santa Anita
Top Beyer: 101
T10. Canaletto (30-1)
Trainer: Chad Brown
Last Race: Maiden, Jan. 25 – 1st by 8
Next Start: Tampa Bay Derby (G3), March 7, Race 11, 5:35 p.m. ET, Tampa Bay Downs
Top Beyer: 89
