A weekend of upsets has reshaped the Daily Racing Form Top 20 Kentucky Derby contenders list, with four new horses joining the rankings after surprising results in Saturday's Tampa Bay Derby and San Felipe Stakes.

The Puma and Potente each earned 50 Kentucky Derby qualifying points with victories that defied pre-race expectations, vaulting onto the list at 25-1. Cherokee Nation (30-1) and Danon Bourbon (40-1) also crack the Top 20, while Brant, Canaletto, So Happy, and Secured Freedom exit following disappointing performances or campaign adjustments.

Nearly and Renegade each improved from 12-1 to 10-1, while Paladin (6-1) maintains his position atop the rankings ahead of Chief Wallabee and Commandment (both 8-1).

Wide trip no obstacle for The Puma

The Puma overcame a wide journey to defeat Further Ado by three-quarters of a length in Saturday's Tampa Bay Derby, with all three top finishers racing widest of all throughout the 1 1/16-mile contest.

The Essential Quality colt was positioned five to six wide on the backstretch yet still prevailed in a three-horse stretch battle, earning his first career victory. The performance netted an 89 Beyer Speed Figure.

Further Ado, making his first start since winning the Kentucky Jockey Club in November, battled inside but fell just short in the Tampa Bay Derby. The Brad Cox-trained colt will need to show improvement moving forward.

Canaletto finished another head back in third. The Chad Brown trainee may target the Lexington Stakes rather than continue on the traditional Derby trail, with connections of both Canaletto and current Derby favorite Paladin potentially influencing campaign decisions.

Potente springs San Felipe surprise

Potente, making just his second career start, wore down 60-1 longshot Robusta to win Saturday's San Felipe Stakes by a head at Santa Anita, earning an 89 Beyer Speed Figure.

The Into Mischief colt graduated impressively in his debut for trainer Bob Baffert before tackling graded stakes company. While his gallop-out impressed observers, questions linger about the quality of the Southern California 3-year-old crop and whether Potente benefited from a favorable trip against potentially distance-challenged rivals.

Brant ran disappointingly off the board, confirming pre-race concerns about his readiness and stamina for two turns. So Happy and Secured Freedom also failed to impress, with both potentially better suited to shorter distances.

New arrivals broaden contender pool

Cherokee Nation earned his Top 20 debut at 30-1 after winning a Santa Anita maiden race by 10 lengths on Feb. 27, recording a 100 Beyer Speed Figure. The Not This Time colt is being pointed to the Santa Anita Derby on April 4, where he would need to finish first or second to earn enough points for the Kentucky Derby.

Danon Bourbon, a Kentucky-bred racing in Japan for trainer Manabu Ikezoe, enters at 40-1 after winning two starts by a combined 15 lengths. The Maxfield colt needs a victory in the Fukuryu Stakes to remain Derby-eligible and is listed at 75-1 in Churchill Downs's Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 5.

Virginia Derby next, final round looms

The final 50-point prep race of this series takes place Saturday at Colonial Downs in the Virginia Derby.

Next week begins the final round of Derby preps, with the Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park and the Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds both awarding 100 points to the winner on Saturday, March 21.

For complete Derby Watch Top 20 rankings, visit DRF.com.

Daily Racing Form's Kentucky Derby rankings (Week 6, March 10, 2026)

Horses listed with trainer and Derby odds from DRF Derby Watch (cutoff at 30-1):

T1. Paladin (Chad Brown, 6-1)

Last start: 1st by 1/2, Risen Star (G2), Feb. 14 – 93 Beyer

Best Beyer: 93

Next start: Blue Grass Stakes (G1), April 4, Keeneland, 1 1/8M

T2. Chief Wallabee (Bill Mott, 8-1)

Last start: 2nd by neck, Fountain of Youth (G2), Feb. 28 – 100 Beyer

Best Beyer: 100

Next start: Florida Derby (G1), March 28, Gulfstream Park, 1 1/8M

T2. Commandment (Brad Cox, 8-1)

Last start: 1st by neck, Fountain of Youth (G2), Feb. 28 – 101 Beyer

Best Beyer: 101

Next start: Florida Derby (G1), March 28, Gulfstream Park, 1 1/8M

T4. Nearly (Todd Pletcher, 10-1)

Last start: 1st by 5 3/4, Holy Bull (G3), Jan. 31 – 98 Beyer

Best Beyer: 98

Next start: Florida Derby (G1), March 28, Gulfstream Park, 1 1/8M

T4. Renegade (Todd Pletcher, 10-1)

Last start: 1st by 3 3/4, Sam F. Davis, Feb. 7 – 93 Beyer

Best Beyer: 93

Next start: Arkansas Derby (G1), March 28, Oaklawn Park, 1 1/8M

Class President (Todd Pletcher, 15-1) Last start: 1st by nose, Rebel (G2), March 1 – 91 Beyer Best Beyer: 91 Next start: Undecided (Blue Grass or Wood Memorial likely)

7. Silent Tactic (Mark Casse, 20-1)

Last start: 2nd by nose, Rebel (G2), March 1 – 91 Beyer

Best Beyer: 91

Next start: Arkansas Derby (G1), March 28, Oaklawn Park, 1 1/8M

T8. Further Ado (Brad Cox, 25-1)

Last start: 2nd by 3/4, Tampa Bay Derby (G3), March 7 – 87 Beyer

Best Beyer: 98

Next start: Blue Grass Stakes (G1), April 4, Keeneland, 1 1/8M

T8. Iron Honor (Chad Brown, 25-1)

Last start: 1st by 1, Gotham (G3), Feb. 28 – 90 Beyer

Best Beyer: 95

Next start: Wood Memorial (G2), April 4, Aqueduct, 1 1/8M

T8. Potente (Bob Baffert, 25-1)

Last start: 1st by head, San Felipe (G2), March 7 – 89 Beyer

Best Beyer: 89

Next start: Undecided

T8. The Puma (Gustavo Delgado Sr., 25-1)

Last start: 1st by 3/4, Tampa Bay Derby (G3), March 7 – 89 Beyer

Best Beyer: 89

Next start: Undecided

Full Top 20 also includes: Cherokee Nation (30-1), Chip Honcho (30-1), Golden Tempo (35-1), Intrepido (35-1), Reagan's Honor (35-1), Danon Bourbon (40-1), Litmus Test (40-1), Al Haram (50-1), Blackout Time (50-1)