Sovereignty Makes History, Wins the 151st Kentucky Derby
Racing out of the 18th post position, Sovereignty makes the winner's circle at Churchill Downs.
Racing out of the 18th post position with odds of 9-1, Sovereignty is the winner of the 151st Kentucky Derby. Jockey Manny Franco got his first win at Churchill Downs and trainer Bill Mott earned his second career victory at the "Run for the Roses."
Sovereignty has had plenty of success running at the famous racetrack. Sovereignty won the Street Sense Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs in October, earning a career-best Equibase Speed figure of 99. During that race, the three-year-old colt defeated two rivals he faced in the Derby - Tiztastic and Sandman.
2025 Kentucky Derby Final Results
1st place: Sovereignty
2nd place: Journalism
3rd place: Baeza
Published |Modified