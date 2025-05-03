Horse Racing On SI

Sovereignty Makes History, Wins the 151st Kentucky Derby

Racing out of the 18th post position, Sovereignty makes the winner's circle at Churchill Downs.

Bill Enright

2025 Kentucky Derby contender Sovereignty, trained by Bill Mott, works April 26, 2025 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The horse is 2-2-0 in five starts.
2025 Kentucky Derby contender Sovereignty, trained by Bill Mott, works April 26, 2025 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The horse is 2-2-0 in five starts. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Racing out of the 18th post position with odds of 9-1, Sovereignty is the winner of the 151st Kentucky Derby. Jockey Manny Franco got his first win at Churchill Downs and trainer Bill Mott earned his second career victory at the "Run for the Roses."

Sovereignty has had plenty of success running at the famous racetrack. Sovereignty won the Street Sense Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs in October, earning a career-best Equibase Speed figure of 99. During that race, the three-year-old colt defeated two rivals he faced in the Derby - Tiztastic and Sandman.

2025 Kentucky Derby Final Results

1st place: Sovereignty

2nd place: Journalism

3rd place: Baeza

Published |Modified
Bill Enright
BILL ENRIGHT

Bill Enright is an award winning fantasy football analyst and has a profitable betting record on NFL Player Props since 2017. Often found at the Meadowlands Race Track or Sportsbook, Bill bets on horses, sports, and everything in between.

Home/Kentucky Derby