Horse Racing On SI

2025 Arkansas Derby Odds: Top 5 Finishers Earn Qualifying Points for Kentucky Derby

The nine horse race is one of the few remaining qualifiers for the Running of the Roses.

Bill Enright

Kentucky Derby horse Rocket Can on the track on Sunday. April 23 2023 at Churchill Downs. Rocket Can, trained by Bill Mott, placed fourth in the Arkansas Derby in the 1-1/8 mile race, second in the Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park and first at the Holy Bull Stakes
Kentucky Derby horse Rocket Can on the track on Sunday. April 23 2023 at Churchill Downs. Rocket Can, trained by Bill Mott, placed fourth in the Arkansas Derby in the 1-1/8 mile race, second in the Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park and first at the Holy Bull Stakes / Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Road to the Kentucky Derby continues on Saturday, March 29th with the Arkansas Derby, a Grade 1 race with $1.5 million purse. The Top five finishers will earn anywhere between 100-50-25-15-10 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.

The 1 1/8 mile race is hosted by Oaklawn Race Track and features nine horses, some of which have already qualified for the Kentucky Derby including Coal Battle. The three-year-old colt is on a four race winning streak and has odds of 7-2.

Cornucopian is a slightly bigger favorite with odds of 7-5. The Bob Baffert trained horse raced just once in 2025 and won by six lengths.

Horse Racing Odds: Arkansas Derby

PP 1: Brereton's Baytown (KY), M Mendez / P McEntee, 30-1
PP 2: First Division (IN) B J Hernandez, Jr. / K G McPeek 20-1
PP 3: Publisher (KY) F Prat / S M Asmussen 6-1
PP 4: Bestfriend Rocket (KY)N Juarez / D W Lukas20-1
PP 5: Speed King (KY) R Bejarano / R Moquett 15-1
PP 6: Sandman (KY) J L Ortiz / M E Casse 3-1
PP 7: Monet's Magic (KY) L Machado / B Colebrook 20-1
PP 8: Coal Battle (KY) J P Vargas / L Briley 7-2
PP 9: Cornucopian (KY) J R Velazquez / B Baffert 7-5

Three horses won the Arkansas Derby and then went on to win the Kentucky Derby:

1. Sunny's Halo - 1983

2. Smarty Jones- 2004

3. American Pharoah - 2015

More Horse Racing News

Flying Mohawk Qualifies for Kentucky Derby After Placing at Jeff Ruby Steaks

Jayson Werth and Livvy Dunne to host CLUB SI at Kentucky Derby

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published |Modified
Bill Enright
BILL ENRIGHT

Home/News