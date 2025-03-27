2025 Arkansas Derby Odds: Top 5 Finishers Earn Qualifying Points for Kentucky Derby
The Road to the Kentucky Derby continues on Saturday, March 29th with the Arkansas Derby, a Grade 1 race with $1.5 million purse. The Top five finishers will earn anywhere between 100-50-25-15-10 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.
The 1 1/8 mile race is hosted by Oaklawn Race Track and features nine horses, some of which have already qualified for the Kentucky Derby including Coal Battle. The three-year-old colt is on a four race winning streak and has odds of 7-2.
Cornucopian is a slightly bigger favorite with odds of 7-5. The Bob Baffert trained horse raced just once in 2025 and won by six lengths.
Horse Racing Odds: Arkansas Derby
PP 1: Brereton's Baytown (KY), M Mendez / P McEntee, 30-1
PP 2: First Division (IN) B J Hernandez, Jr. / K G McPeek 20-1
PP 3: Publisher (KY) F Prat / S M Asmussen 6-1
PP 4: Bestfriend Rocket (KY)N Juarez / D W Lukas20-1
PP 5: Speed King (KY) R Bejarano / R Moquett 15-1
PP 6: Sandman (KY) J L Ortiz / M E Casse 3-1
PP 7: Monet's Magic (KY) L Machado / B Colebrook 20-1
PP 8: Coal Battle (KY) J P Vargas / L Briley 7-2
PP 9: Cornucopian (KY) J R Velazquez / B Baffert 7-5
Three horses won the Arkansas Derby and then went on to win the Kentucky Derby:
1. Sunny's Halo - 1983
2. Smarty Jones- 2004
3. American Pharoah - 2015
More Horse Racing News
Flying Mohawk Qualifies for Kentucky Derby After Placing at Jeff Ruby Steaks
Jayson Werth and Livvy Dunne to host CLUB SI at Kentucky Derby
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.