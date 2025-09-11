Best Horse Races to Bet on for Friday, September 12th
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Belmont at the Big A, Woodbine, Gulfstream, and Los Alamitos Race Course.
Post Time: 1:22 ET
Track: Gulfstream (2nd Race)
Horse: GUYS TRIP (#12, 9-2)
GUYS TRIP is a DRF Best Bet (Scott Ehlers). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:05 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (3rd Race)
Horse: TORPEDO RUN (#3, 6-1)
TORPEDO RUN earned a 79 Beyer breaking his maiden over this track late last year; scored another victory in his second start back from a layoff this year, before trying to move up in class to no avail; good effort when dropped back down last time over a muddy track at Parx; tactical 6yo looks well-spotted as he cuts back to six making his return to NY. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:00 ET
Track: Gulfstream (7th Race)
Horse: PLAGNE CHAMPAGNE (#7, 6-1)
PLAGNE CHAMPAGNE switched to two turns and has since run back to back Beyer tops. Both with good odds at 4-1 and 6-1. Returning off the long layoff, connections opt for a sprint but that actually worked three back in a similar spot. Her distance Tomlinson of 388 actually favors this. Works are solid all for a very good barn in team Sisterson. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:30 ET
Track: Woodbine (1st Race)
Horse: AUDAX MINOR (#2, 4-1)
AUDAX MINOR battled three-wide for the lead before putting away the other speed en route to a five-length maiden score when switching from turf to the Tapeta in his latest. He has a good chance to repeat in this non-two tilt in his third try off a claim. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:15 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (9th Race)
Horse: HEATHGUARD (#6, 10-1)
HEATHGUARD kept good form through the winter at Tampa while trying to clear his available allowance condition; trips are important to him, but he comes into this fresh, with a top race that makes him competitive here, and this is a better level. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:31 ET
Track: Los Alamitos Race Course (4th Race)
Horse: OUTRAGEOUS (#3, 8-1)
Runner-up for $16k claiming at DMR, OUTRAGEOUS runs back at the same level while returning to the LRC track where she ran the fastest race of her career in June by winning a low-level starter allowance. A pace-presser who can create her own trip, OUTRAGEOUS can win from slightly off the pace. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:33 ET
Track: Woodbine (3rd Race)
Horse: INDIANA ROAD (#9, 8-1)
INDIANA ROAD was only an early factor when sixth while returning from a sabbatical on the inner turf vs. $25K non-two stock Aug. 15. She's meeting easier $15K non-two rivals in this seven-furlong Tapeta sprint and could prevail with that tightener out of the way. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 7:01 ET
Track: Woodbine (6th Race)
Horse: PEJA DU (#7, 8-1)
PEJA DU is a speedy inner turf specialist who could go all the way in his $25K claimer in his second try off a re-claim by Rombis, who did super with him last year with Alderson along for the ride. Lane 4 on the inner layout can be kind to speed. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
