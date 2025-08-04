Deterministic delivers back to back Grade 1 wins at Saratoga
Deterministic, a four-year-old son of Liam’s Map clinched the Grade 1 Fourstardave at Saratoga Race Course with jockey Kendrick Carmouche in the irons.
Trained by Miguel Clement, Deterministic was able to win while slightly changing up his running tactics. In the Grade 1 Manhattan, Deterministic made every pole a winning one. However, My Boy Prince established the lead while Deterministic stalked the pace intently. This was all according to the plan for Clement.
“I told Kendrick to break well the first 50 yards, and then you decide to either go for it or sit in second,” Clement said.
The Fourstardave is a Win and You’re In race for the Breeders’ Cup Mile. Carmouche shared his excitement to ride Deterministic on the Del Mar turf course.
“We’re going to the Breeders’ Cup next, even better – tighter turns, shorter stretch,” said Carmouche.
Deterministic was Clement’s first Grade 1 winner under his name. Clement took over the stable for his late father Christophe Clement after his passing in May. Carmouche also lost his father in 2024. He believes both of their fathers are celebrating their shared success.
“I know Christophe [Clement] is so happy for his son up there - and my dad - so we’ve got to keep this moving,” said Carmouche.
Possible next starts for Deterministic include the Woodbine Mile at Woodbine on Sept. 13 or the Coolmore Turf Mile at Keeneland on Oct. 4.