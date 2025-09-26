DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Saturday, September 27, 2025
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Belmont at the Big A, Gulfstream, Woodbine, Laurel, and Santa Anita.
Post Time: 1:22 ET
Track: Gulfstream (2nd Race)
Horse: MEARA'S WISH (#1, 15-1)
MEARA'S WISH is by a 15% debut sire. Her dam was un-raced. Both sibs beat winners and banked 248K and 76K (full brother). Team Yates are 18% with debut maidens and 27% with debut maiden claimers. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:32 ET
Track: Woodbine (4th Race)
Horse: TUNED OUT (#2, 10-1)
TUNED OUT had a sluggish start before closing for fifth and then galloped out strongly in her six-furlong opener. The 4yo is sent out by a successful second-out trainer and should like stretching out to seven-eighths. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:30 ET
Track: Gulfstream (6th Race)
Horse: CHANGE AT JAMAICA (#5, 8-1)
CHANGE AT JAMAICA has tried nothing but the grass in her career so bonus points for that. New barn is 25% off the claim and they find a much easier spot today. Works are perfect and regular rider tags along. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:39 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (7th Race)
Horse: AMICUS CURIAE (#1, 20-1)
AMICUS CURIAE debuted sprinting on dirt, where she failed to break sharply from the rail and then steadily tired while gaining useful experience; bred for turf and distance, and the rail draw is an advantage this time. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:46 ET
Track: Laurel (8th Race)
Horse: COUNTINGMYBLESSING (#4, 5-1)
COUNTINGMYBLESSING will make his debut for Shaw, who picks his spots with great care and recently scored a debut victory similar to this one on the turf at Tampa Bay Downs; sire Practical Joke strikes with 15% of juvenile firsters and he should be able to handle the six-furlong distance on first asking; small hints of potential. – Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:10 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (8th Race)
Horse: IMPEL (#2, 6-1)
IMPEL is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:34 ET
Track: Woodbine (8th Race)
Horse: GINGER ZIP (#4, 4-1)
GINGER ZIP is a DRF Best Bet (Ron Gierkink). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:07 ET
Track: Gulfstream (9th Race)
Horse: WIN N JUICE (#6, 6-1)
WIN N JUICE is a DRRF Best Bet (Scott Ehlers). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:20 ET
Track: Laurel (11th Race)
Horse: RAILROAD INN (#4, 5-1)
RAILROAD INN took a nice step forward in his last start at Delaware, dueling through quick fractions and holding on for second in a surprisingly gutsy effort; Kenneth Cox is shipping him back to Laurel, where he has struggled, but the early speed he showed last time was a massive change and suggests that there's something else at play here besides mere surface preference. – Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 6:13 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (12th Race)
Horse: LAKE ARIEL (#2, 10-1)
LAKE ARIEL was out-paced early after breaking from the rail in her debut, and she spent much of her trip thereafter racing in and among horses while looking green, before ultimately flattening out late; might have benefited greatly from that experience, and she should be a fair price in here. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 7:38 ET
Track: Santa Anita (8th Race)
Horse: BEYOND BRILLIANT (#6, 6-1)
G1 turf route winner BEYOND BRILLIANT has become a turf sprinter at age 7. He rallied to third last out in a five-furlong stakes, and benefits by the longer distance of this six and one-half furlong hillside G2. 'BRILLIANT always had class; he won the G1 Hollywood Derby and a pair of G2s. The high-energy veteran meets a field with pace to flatter his rally; he can sit, wait and rally for the win. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
Meet DRFai - Your Horse Racing Personal Assistant. Got a question about a race? Need help picking a winner? DRFai delivers instant, expert-level answers to all your handicapping questions. Try it now at chat.drf.com