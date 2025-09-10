DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Thursday, September 11, 2025
Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day's action.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Belmont at the Big A, Woodbine, and Colonial Downs.
Post Time: 1:28 ET
Track: Colonial Downs (6th Race)
Horse: NO CENTS NON CENTS (#5, 4-1)
NO CENTS NON CENTS is in solid recent form on grass which is the concern for this return to dirt but 2 big things that stand out is his front running style which on Colonial dirt front runners have been best on the main track this meet. While he did not begin his career showing good dirt form his July 11 best of 9 Colonial dirt bullet work suggests maybe this is a different horse than what we saw in Apri and May, 2024, when 1st attempting the main track. -Art Gropper | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 1:40 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (2nd Race)
Horse: PEACE OF GOLD (#7, 8-1)
PEACE OF GOLD was away from the gate well in her MSW debut, but she wasn't fast enough to go with some better horses early and was never a real threat; she tried turf last time to no avail; back to dirt, this time with class relief, and she has more early speed than it may appear. -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 1:58 ET
Track: Colonial Downs (7th Race)
Horse: VEOLA (#2, 4-1)
VEOLA defeated the 4th and 6th-place finishers from last who both graduated next out at Delaware Park with 68 and 61 Beyers. Speedster has had issues with hanging on late but perhaps this freshening up of 11 weeks will do her a world of good to earn the diploma. -Art Gropper | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:40 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (4th Race)
Horse: HANNA'S HIDEAWAY (#9, 6-1)
HANNA'S HIDEAWAY made her debut sprinting, and she was not aggressively ridden in that race, which was dominated by a pair of experienced fillies up on the lead; likely benefits greatly from that experience, and she is bred to stretch out as a daughter of stakes-winning turf router Goodbye Brockley, who is herself a sister to two stakes-winning turf routers. -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:40 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (6th Race)
Horse: THRILL OF IT (#7, 15-1)
THRILL OF IT is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:30 ET
Track: Woodbine (1st Race)
Horse: HEART TAP (#2, 6-1)
HEART TAP worked strongly from the gate Aug. 31 and should be ready to roll. The daughter of good 14% 2yo debut sire and 14% turf sprint sire Kantharos is the first foal from a placed juvenile who dropped three placed 2yos from as many starters. -Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 7:08 ET
Track: Woodbine (4th Race)
Horse: HYMN TO HER (#2, 8-1)
HYMN TO HER is a DRF Best Bet (Ron Gierkink). | Get Past Performances for this race
