Prominent Horse Racing Trainer Christophe Clement Loses Battle With Cancer at Age 59
The world of horse racing lost one of the sport’s most prominent North American trainers as Christophe Clement, 59, has passed away, it was announced on Sunday.
Clement, who earned over 2,500 victories, most notably won the 2014 Belmont Stakes with Tonalist. The son of Tapit, who made a sweeping three-wide move late in the lane, ended California Chrome's bid for a Triple Crown, at odds of 9-1.
The Christophe Clement Racing Stable posthumously shared a letter penned by Clement via their official account on X after he lost his battle with cancer:
“Unfortunately, if you are reading this, it means I was unable to beat my cancer. As many of you know, I have been fighting an incurable disease, metastatic uveal melanoma. As I reflect on my journey, I realize I never worked a day in my life. Every morning, I woke up and did what I loved most surrounded by so much love. This journey started with my wife, Valerie, and six horses. Being a racehorse trainer is far more than a profession, horses have brought me fulfillment, friends, and such wonderful memories.
My biggest accomplishment is my loving family. I met my extraordinary wife when we were 18 years in France and we then moved across the world and raised two incredible children, Miguel and Charlotte. Throughout the journey, we added two more fantastic kids, Shaun and Acacia. I was also blessed to meet my first grandchild, Hugo. Thank you to my daughter who devoted all her time to finding a cure. I love them all unconditionally and am so proud. I hope you all find one day as much love as I’ve been lucky enough to be given by you all. Please continue to look out for my family. It always was and always will be a family affair.
I would like to also thank our wonderful owners, many of which have become family and very close friends. You have trusted our team with the care of your horses, and we had an incredible run together. So many of you have supported us since I started training and welcomed Valerie and I into this country with immense kindness. I am very proud that for over 30 years in this industry, we have operated every single day with the highest integrity, always putting the horses’ wellbeing first.
It goes without saying but none of our success could have been possible without a wonderful team behind me. I am especially grateful to my lifetime assistant, Christophe Lorieul, who has been a key piece of our family for over 30 years… and counting!
I am truly honored to leave Clement Stable in the capable hands of my son and long-time assistant, Miguel Clement. This has been an ongoing transition over the last few years. Success without a successor isn’t truly success. Watching this transition has truly been one of my proudest moments.
Finally, thank you to the horses and to my racing family for all the kind messages of support to both the CC tribe and me. Enjoy life every single day.
With love,
Christophe Clement”
The native of Paris, France, earned his first trip to the winner’s circle as a United States trainer with Spectaculaire back in 1991 at Belmont Park.