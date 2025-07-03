Queens of the Turf: From Zenyatta at the Breeder's Cup to Rachel Alexandra's Horse of the Year
Throughout history, fillies and mares have struck a regal chord on the racetrack. From the esteemed Epsom Oaks and Royal Ascot’s Coronation Stakes, celebrating three-year-old fillies in Europe; to North America and the fall spectacle of the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf, along with its sprint counterpart, showcases the best female runners.
Modern legends include Zenyatta, who became the first mare to win the illustrious Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2009 and ended her career with 19 wins in 20 starts. Then there’s Rachel Alexandra, the 2009 Horse of the Year who took on, and beat, male horses in the Woodward Stakes. The two almost got their chance at a head-to-head challenge in the Apple Blossom, but conditions and timing misaligned. Their legacy is untouched, and an aspiration for the next generation of fillies.
At Saratoga’s Wild Applause Stakes on July 3, six three-year-old fillies aim to write their own chapters. Leading the charge is Lavender Disaster, homebred by Peter Brant, trained by Chad Brown, and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., who arrives off a sharp allowance win at Belmont.
In close pursuit are Classic Q ridden by Jose Ortiz, trainer Mark Casse, and Midway Memories, a closer coming off a maiden victory. Also entered are Fixin to Bee and Love and Poetry, as well as Play with Fire, rounding out a compact yet competitive field.
While the Wild Applause isn’t a Grade I event, it is fast becoming a proving ground for rising stars at Saratoga. These young mares are ambitious, talented, and bred for greatness. They carry forward the lineage of celebrated queens of the turf. Today, they chase the same glory once claimed by Zenyatta and Rachel Alexandra; tomorrow, one may stand among them.
For more on this weekend’s races check here.