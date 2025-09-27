Rebel’s Romance certifies international dominance with a win in the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic
Two-time Breeders’ Cup winner Rebel’s Romance made it look easy in the Grade 1 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic on Saturday at Belmont at the Big A.
The Charlie Appleby trainee is now five-for-seven in 2025 after the dominant win over the Aqueduct turf course.
Jockey Frankie Dettori went into the race concerned about the pace scenario but took the advice of regular rider, William Buick.
“I spoke to Charlie [Appleby]. I said to Charlie, ‘there is not a great deal of pace.’ Then William [Buick, regular jockey] said, ‘look, it is better if he’s got something to aim at, but if they go too slow, you do your own thing.’ They gave me free rein,” Dettori said.
That bit of free reign inspired Dettori to make gametime decisions in the saddle. While Flavien Prat guided Redistricting on the lead for a while early on, Dettori and Rebel’s Romance seized control coming by the finish line for the first time and never looked back.
“Flavien was going too slow, I said let him slide,” said Dettori.
Redistricting still managed to finish second in the Grade 1 affair.
The other Appleby horse, El Cordobes was unable to launch a substantial bid against his stablemate and settled for third under John Velazquez.
Far Bridge, winner of last year’s edition of the race, had no rally though didn’t have an immediate excuse either. The son of English Channel was the favorite last out in the Grade 1 Sword Dancer at Saratoga but finished a disappointing sixth place.
That was the last running of the Sword Dancer as the Grade 1 race was renamed the Christophe Clement Turf. The renaming was in honor of the late Clement who passed earlier this year after a battle with cancer. Clement was the trainer of Far Bridge who is now in the care of Clement’s son, Miguel.
Rebel Red was unable to duplicate his brilliant second place effort in the Sword Dancer on Saturday and finished last. The Cherie DeVaux trainee had to overcome adversity to make it into graded stakes company. Rebel Red experienced a severe stall accident last year that resulted in him losing his left eye. Then in May, Rebel Red clipped heels and fell in the Grade 3 Louisville Stakes at Churchill Downs.
Rebel’s Romance is set to ship back to his European home base on Sunday to rest ahead of the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Turf on Nov. 1 at Del Mar. A win in the race would make the seven-year-old gelding’s third Breeders’ Cup victory. Rebel’s Romance won the Turf in 2022 and 2024.
