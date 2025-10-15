Reigning Horse of the Year Thorpedo Anna retired
Reigning Horse of the Year Thorpedo Anna has officially retired from racing. Her retirement comes after a complete no show effort in the Grade 1 Spinster Stakes at Keeneland on Oct. 5.
In a joint press release from Hill ‘n’ Dale, Keeneland, and McPeek Racing, trainer Kenny McPeek announced that Thorpedo Anna would officially be retired. McPeek assured fans of the star filly that she is fine and evaluated by several veterinarians. They found mild bone bruising which would’ve kept her out of training for 90 days, though connections opted to retire her instead.
She will call Hill ‘n’ Dale at Xalapa her new home as she becomes a broodmare. McPeek suggested she would be bred to Curlin in a Horse Racing Now podcast last week.
Hill ‘n’ Dale purchased a majority interest in Thorpedo Anna this past summer.
In addition to the retirement announcement, the press release also stated that a 20 percent share in Thorpedo Anna will be offered at the Keeneland Championship Sale on Oct. 29 at Del Mar.
Thorpedo Anna was a $40,000 yearling purchase out of the Fasig-Tipton October Yearling Sale. She was consigned by Grovendale Sales and purchased by her conditioner, McPeek.
Judy Hicks bred Thorpedo Anna and longed to keep her, though it was hard to justify that financially. Once Hicks saw McPeek’s interest in Thorpedo Anna, she asked to buy into her ownership alongside McPeek’s Magdalena Racing and Mark Edwards.
The daughter of the late Fast Anna started her career in the same place she ended it — Keeneland Race Course. In her debut, Thorpedo Anna impressively broke her maiden in a restricted 2-year-old maiden special weight.
Just a few weeks later, she notched another win in allowance/optional-claiming company at Churchill Downs.
Thorpedo Anna capped off her juvenile season with a runner-up finish in the Grade 2 Golden Rod Stakes.
Seeking a berth in the Kentucky Oaks starting gate, Thorpedo Anna aimed to earn qualifying points in her lone prep, the Grade 3 Fantasy Stakes. There she delivered, earning her first graded victory.
On the first Friday of May, Thorpedo Anna won the Kentucky Oaks which started a streak of Grade 1 wins for the filly. She added the Grade 1 Acorn and Grade 1 Coaching Club American Oaks to her resume before taking on the boys in the Grade 1 Travers where she lost to Fierceness by a head.
Thorpedo Anna managed to rebound, winning Grade 1 Cotillion Stakes before beating older fillies and mares in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Distaff.
Due to her exquisite resume, she was crowned Horse of the Year.
Thorpedo Anna returned as a 4-year-old to win back-to-back graded stakes at Oaklawn Park before returning to Churchill Downs on the first Friday of May, once again. As a heavy favorite, Thorpedo Anna stunned as she finished last in the Grade 1 La Troienne.
She received some time off before returning a winner in the Grade 2 Fleur de Lis.
“The Grizzly” returned to Saratoga this past summer and won the Grade 1 Personal Ensign over a very game Dorth Vader. This was her last victory.
All in all, Thorpedo Anna finished her career with 16 starts, 12 wins and seven Grade 1 wins.
