Saratoga opening day feature De La Rose splits into two divisions
The $135,000 De La Rose Stakes headlines Saratoga’s opening day program on July 10. Due to the number of entries for the race, the stake was divided into two divisions. Both divisions of fillies and mares will race a mile about the inner turf course, but at different times. Division 1 is slated for race 5 with a post time of 3:27pm ET while division 2 is set to run in race 8 with a post time of 5:10pm ET.
Division 1 features plenty of horses looking for some class relief. Fillies and mares in the field have recently faced foes such as She Feels Pretty, who will contest the Grade 1 Diana Stakes on July 12. Favoritism on the morning line belongs to Heredia. The six-year-old mare made her first start in North America for trainer Graham Motion in the Grade 3 Beaugay on May 4 where she finished third. Edict, who will break from the gate one stall over from Heredia, finished second in the Beaugay. Neither horse could catch Dynamic Pricing who won by less than a length. Dynamic Pricing is one of two entries for Chad Brown in the Diana.
Poca Mucha is entered in Division 2 of the De La Rose Stakes and looks to defend her title. She won this race last year going away at a healthy price of 10-1. While she’s 12-1 on the morning line, the Bill Mott trainee has only raced twice since last year’s victory and only once in 2025.
Saffie Joseph Jr. runner Movin’ On Up will have something to say about a repeat for Poca Mucha. The four-year-old daughter of Accelerate is the 6/5 morning line favorite. Movin’ On Up hasn’t visited the winners circle since Mar. 29 in Sand Springs Stakes at Gulfstream Park, although her last pair of starts were in graded stakes company. Irad Ortiz Jr. will be aboard for the first time in her career.
