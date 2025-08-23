Saratoga Selections for Saturday, August 23
Here are some of my top plays for Saturday’s 14-race card, featuring five Grade 1 races, highlighted by the Mid-Summer Derby, the Travers Stakes.
Race 1: 1 1/16 Miles, Maiden Special Weight, Inner Turf
Top Pick: #3 Franklin Delano for Pletcher and Ortiz Jr. stretches out on turf for the first time after dirt sprinting in his debut. Strong stats for Pletcher with these types of runners. He should be forwardly placed and gets the meet’s top rider in the saddle. #6 Bottas for Prat and Clement is an intriguing first-time starter. The 2-year-old colt out of Vekoma has been training well over the turf and goes out for a trainer and jockey combo that has had strong success, Miguel Clement runners are 4-for-11 (36%) with Prat aboard.
The Bet: $20 to win on #3 Franklin Delano
Bonus Bet: $10 Exacta 6/3
Race 3: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Maiden Special Weight, Dirt
Top Pick: #3 Touch of Magic for Asmussen and Santana Jr. is the top choice. She is a half-sister to Grade 1 winner Guarana, who was also a debut winner. Looks like the class of this field on pedigree. #2 Glamorize for Prat and Brown was a $1 million purchase by John Stewart and Resolute Racing in the 2024 Keeneland September sale. She draws the rail, which can be tricky for a first-time starter. #8 Tam Tam also sold for a big price as a yearling ($975,000). Phil Bauer and Jose Ortiz are a dangerous duo, winning at 30% in their last 20 starts together.
The Bet: $50 to win on #3 Touch of Magic at 5-2 or better
Bonus Bet: $2 Trifecta Box 2,3,8 = $12
Race 6: 6 Furlongs, Maiden Special Weight, Dirt
Top Pick: #5 Big Dom for Amoss and Jose Ortiz is the choice. By McKinzie, who hits at 15% with 2-year-old first-time starters. I’ll admit I’m a bit biased due to the name of this colt, but I think he could be another impressive debut runner for Amoss. #6 Vino Vici is the only one with experience, finishing third in his debut last month. He bobbled at the start, dueled with a 24-1 longshot, and still held on well. If he breaks sharper and gets a cleaner trip, he’s a big win threat.
The Bet: $20 to win on #5 Big Dom at 3-1 or better
Bonus Bet: $10 Exacta Box 5,6 = $20
Race 7: Grade 2 Lake Placid Stakes
Top Pick: #1 Play With Fire for Prat and Brown. She was second by half a length last out in the Wild Applause to Classic Q, who got loose and went gate-to-wire. She makes her second start for Chad Brown after being trained by Brendan Walsh. If she runs back to that effort, she’ll be tough to beat. #3 May Day Ready finished fourth in the G1 Belmont Oaks. She gets a softer field here and switches from Dettori to Jose Ortiz. #6 Reining Flowers was third by a neck in the G3 Lake George last month, posting an 89 speed figure, the best in this field.
The Bet: $25 to win on #1 Play With Fire at 2-1 or better
Race 9: Grade 1 Personal Ensign Stakes
Top Pick: Champion filly #7 Thorpedo Anna for McPeek and Hernandez Jr. is the one to beat. Her résumé speaks for itself, she’s beaten most of these before and loves Saratoga. If she runs anything close to her Travers effort from last year, she’ll blow this field away. Still, #6 Leslie’s Rose is an improving filly who could take another step forward. She comes in fresh off a G2 Shuvee win and was 5 1/2 lengths behind Thorpedo Anna in last year’s G1 Acorn. It will be tough to beat the champ, but if Thorpedo Anna doesn’t fire, Leslie’s Rose could capitalize.
The Bet: $10 Exacta Box 6,7 = $20
Race 10: Grade 1 H. Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes
Top Pick: #5 Verifire for Cox and Prat. He’s 3-for-3 and has tactical speed that should keep him close. This is a major class test, but I’ve liked everything I’ve seen so far and trust he’ll keep improving. Bob Baffert sends three in here, and #8 Madaket Road is the most interesting. He was second to Patch Adams, the favorite here, in the G1 Woody Stephens. Expect #2 Midland Money to try for the lead, with Madaket Road sitting mid-pack and hoping to get the jump on Patch Adams and stablemate Barnes.
The Bet: $20 to win on #5 Verifire at 7-2 or better
Race 11: Grade 1 Ballerina Stakes
Top Pick: #9 Hope Road for Baffert and Jose Ortiz. She was a disappointing third last out in the G3 Winning Colors but had run two strong races before that, finishing behind Kopion both times. Her 104 speed figure two back in the G1 Derby City Distaff is the best in this field. #8 My Mane Squeeze won the Johnstone last month at Saratoga with a 100 speed figure. She steps back up in class here but fits on numbers.
The Bet: $10 Exacta Box 8,9 = $20
Race 12: Grade 1 Forego Stakes
Top Pick: #4 Book’em Danno looks to make it three straight wins in the Forego, and I’m backing him to do it. He’s been ultra-consistent, improving his speed figure in five straight races, including a 111 in last month’s G2 Vanderbilt at Saratoga. He stretches from six to seven furlongs but is 3-for-6 at the distance. #7 Mullikan has finished behind Book’em Danno in his last two starts. Prat opts to ride him instead of sticking with #2 Bishops Bay, who tries sprinting again for the first time since 2023 and picks up Irad Ortiz Jr. #6 Crazy Mason ships back to Saratoga after finishing sixth in the G1 Bing Crosby. He won the G2 Carter at this distance in April and will be a good price to use underneath.
The Bet: $25 to win on #4 Book’em Danno at 6-5 or better
Bonus Bet: $10 Exacta 4/6
Race 13: Grade 1 Travers Stakes
Top Pick: This year’s Mid-Summer Derby draws just five, and there’s no doubt who the horse to beat is. #4 Sovereignty will likely be 1-5, and even with his B effort, he should dominate. #1 Magnitude for Asmussen and Ben Curtis will try to break sharp and steal it on the lead, but Sovereignty is tactical enough to sit close and go by down the lane. Not going to get cute here, this is Sovereignty’s race to lose. I won’t be betting this race, but if Magnitude drifts above his 2-1 morning line, he may be worth a small win play.
The Bet: $10 to win on #1 Magnitude at 7-2 or better