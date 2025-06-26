Summer Stakes at Churchill Downs
Pivotal Races heat up Churchill Downs Saturday, June 28th
Churchill Downs isn’t just about the Run for the Roses, it’s a summer destination packed with high-stakes action every weekend. This Saturday, June 28, 2025, the iconic track returns to the spotlight with two major events: the American Derby, featuring exciting talent like Flying Mohawk and Siesta Key and then the 44th running of the Grade I Stephen Foster Stakes, featuring Mystik Dan as he returns to the track site that made him a Kentucky Derby legend..
The American Derby, a listed race for three-year-olds at a mile, showcases emerging talent. Among the entries is Flying Mohawk, Siesta Key, Tiztastic and Native Runner. This event shines a light on rising stars who may define the next era of racing, showing that Churchill’s Spring meet extends far beyond Derby Day.
But the headline this Saturday is the Stephen Foster Stakes, a Grade I, $1 million “Win and You’re In” qualifier for the Breeders’ Cup Classic. A stellar field includes last year’s Derby winner Mystik Dan, Breeders’ Cup Classic champion Sierra Leone, and Dubai World Cup victor Hit Show. Leading challengers like First Mission and Mindframe also bring top-tier credentials.
The Foster Stakes has long been a fixture of Churchill’s summer season. Gaining Grade I status in 2023 and offering both prestige and a direct path to the Breeder’s Cup Classic it’s more ore than just a one-day spectacle. Churchill Downs delivers excitement and opportunity well into summer.
From bright prospects in the American Derby to seasoned stars dueling in the Foster, Churchill invites fans to experience the full breadth of elite racing. It’s proof that after the Derby curtain falls, the real show is just beginning.
Watch The Stephen Foster Stakes on FanDuelTV. Post time is 6:03pm EST.