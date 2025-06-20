The French Firecracker at the Royal Ascot
Nothing is more British than the week of racing at the Royal Ascot. And nothing is more French than Lazzat! He isn’t here to sip Earl Grey tea or admire the garden roses, he’s here to set fire to bookmakers. This French dynamo bursts out of the gate like a champagne cork and doesn’t stop popping until the finish line.
Trained by Jérôme Reynier, a man who knows how to polish raw speed into sprinting perfection, Lazzat has been shaking up Europe’s sprint scene with a heady mix of pace and cheek. His pedigree? Oh, just the usual: son of New Bay, a sire known for stamina and class, with a dash of French flair.
Lazzat’s recent win in the Prix Maurice de Gheest wasn’t just a victory; it was a statement. Facing seasoned sprinters on one of Europe’s toughest tracks, it wasn’t simply a win, it was domination. Firing a shot across the bow of every rival in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes lineup.
But don’t let the flashy French pedigree fool you into thinking this is all style and no substance. When the pace quickens and the crowd holds its breath, Lazzat digs in, muscles rippling like he’s flexing just to intimidate. His turn of foot isn’t just fast, it’s explosive, the kind that makes horses and punters alike sit up straight.
At Royal Ascot, where tradition meets spectacle, Lazzat is the firecracker lighting up the scene, reminding everyone that sometimes, the boldest bursts come in the flashiest packages.
So, if you’re betting tomorrow, keep an eye on this French stallion, the one who’s less “French delicacy” and more “French cannonball.”
🇫🇷 Lazzat
• Trainer: Jérôme Reynier
• Pedigree: French-bred
• Race: Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes
• Time: Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 3:40 PM BST / 10:40 AM ET
⸻
📝 Quick Bio
• Pedigree: Foaled in France, Lazzat is by New Bay, a son of Dubawi, out of Prairie Blossom (by Dalakhani)—a bloodline known for combining speed with stamina.
• Trainer: Jérôme Reynier, a rising star in French racing, is known for his sharp eye and ability to develop elite-level turf runners.
• Connections: Owned by Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, Lazzat enters unbeaten in six starts, including victories in the Prix de Ris-Orangis and the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest.
⸻
🏇 Race Overview
• Race: Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)
• Distance: 6 furlongs
• Time: 3:40 PM BST / 10:40 AM ET
• Field: A top-tier international field featuring sprint stars from Europe, Japan, and the U.S.—with Lazzat entering as the odds-on favorite.