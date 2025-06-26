The Unsung Heroes of Churchill Downs
Meet the Workhorses Behind the Racehorses
Sir Edmund Hillary had Tenzing Norgay, Tiger Woods had Mike Cowan. And if you’re a young horse nervous before a race at Churchill Downs, you have Harley the Magnificent.
While all eyes are on the sleek Thoroughbreds bursting from the gates at Churchill Downs, there’s a quieter kind of hero trotting alongside them. Steady, solid, and often with a bit more personality than their high-strung charges. They’re the unsung heroes of the racetrack.
While Harley’s not a racehorse, he’s who calms the them. Towering at 17.2 hands and tipping the scales at over 2,000 pounds, Harley is an American Sugarbush draft horse with spotted Appaloosa coloring and the chill vibe of someone who’s seen it all, and is utterly unimpressed. On race days, you’ll spot him walking horses to the gate like a seasoned therapist guiding anxious clients through a panic attack.
Owned and ridden by Monnie Goetz, Harley has become something of a local legend. He’s not just a calming influence, he’s a celebrity in his own right. He’s a legendary Breyer’s model!
Harley’s just one of many “pony” horses doing the behind-the-scenes work. These are the true pros! They’re unfazed by the chaos, immune to the energy spikes, and quietly keeping young or temperamental racehorses from unraveling before the bell rings. They’re steady, sure-footed, and absolutely essential.
Without them, the show wouldn’t go on. Or if it did, it’d be a lot messier.
So next time you’re watching a big race, keep your eye on the calm one beside the storm. That’s the workhorse. The partner. The pro.