Tommy Jo headlines Grade 1 Spinaway closing weekend of Saratoga
Spendthrift Farm LLC sends out their highly regarded homebred Tommy Jo in hopes that she comes back a Grade 1 winner in Spinaway on Saturday—her second career start.
Trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, Tommy Jo broke her maiden on debut July 26 at Saratoga Race Course under jockey John Velazquez. Velazquez will not ride Tommy Jo because he will be at Del Mar to ride multiple Grade 1 winner Fierceness in the Grade 1 Pacific Classic. Jockey Kendrick Carmouche gets the call in his absence.
The daughter of leading stallion Into Mischief standing at Spendthrift Farms, was flattered by runner up Tennessee Belle when she ran back to a victory on Aug. 16, winning by over seven lengths.
Tommy Jo is the 2-1 morning line favorite among the group of juvenile fillies going seven furlongs on the main track.
While the public sees Tommy Jo as the filly to beat, undefeated filly Mythical will have something to say about that.
Mythical is a Florida-bred son of St. Patrick’s Day—a stallion with only one career win to his name. Her dam Lailoni retired from racing after 21 starts, though only two career wins. Arindel, who bred and owns Mythical, also owned and bred Lailoni but sold her in the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company Winter Mixed Sale in 2024 for $1,000. She was in foal to Noble Bird at the time of the sale.
Mythical is trained by Jorge Delgado who trained Power Squeeze to a victory in the Grade 1 Alabama Stakes last year. The Delgado filly is a perfect three-for-three with most recently adding a graded stakes score to her resume in the Grade 3 Adirondack Stakes on Aug. 3 at Saratoga. Regular rider Emisael Jaramillo will be in the irons.
After scratches for the day, only five other fillies will contest the two standouts. Among them are a trio from the Saffie Joseph Jr. barn, including Rileytole, Spirit Doll and Day to Day. All three are at least 15-1 or higher on the morning line.
Rounding out the field, Percy’s Bar and Sina look to make some noise.
Percy’s Bar is two-for-two in her early career. The Ben Colebrook trainee broke her maiden on debut in April at Keeneland. She then followed up her starting score with a win in the Debutante Stakes at Churchill Downs. Jockey Luan Machado will be aboard the daughter of Upstart.
Post time for the Spinaway Stakes is 5:38pm ET.
