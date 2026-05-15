2026 Grade 2 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Laurel Park: Picks and Predictions
The Black-Eyed Susan has been the filly counterpart to the Preakness Stakes for decades, and this year both classics share a venue at Laurel Park while Pimlico undergoes reconstruction. The Grade 2, $300,000 event drew a field of 10 for 1 1/8 miles on dirt, with a 6:14 p.m. Eastern post. Aragona and Beer split on top, and neither uses the 3-1 morning-line favorite, No. 7 Jumping the Gun.
The fault line in this race runs through one of the late-season Oaks preps and one of the local Laurel options. Aragona is going to a Florida shipper on price. Beer is staying with the runner-up from the local prep, the Weber City Miss, betting the right trip awaits her.
Aragona's win contender: No. 6 Haute Diva
No. 6 Haute Diva ran two flat efforts in Florida this winter, including a wide trip in the Gulfstream Park Oaks that Aragona is willing to throw out. The class drop from those Kentucky Oaks preps is the angle, and trainer Patrick Biancone has an equipment angle working too.
"I was just trying to find a horse that might slip through the cracks from a price standpoint in this race," Aragona says.
Feeling Lost Picking a Preakness Horse? Start with DRF Newbie
Beer's win contender: No. 9 A. P.’s Girl
No. 9 A. P.’s Girl, trained by Peter Eurton, was second in the Weber City Miss at Laurel last out. The race fell apart in the lane and the winner came running late, but Beer thought the runner-up earned the higher reading.
"To me, she's the horse I wanted out of the Weber City Miss,” Beer says.
Irad Ortiz Jr. picks up the mount.
The morning-line favorite
Both handicappers fade No. 7 Jumping the Gun. Aragona says she would not be higher than fourth or fifth on his own line, and Beer is skeptical of a horse whose only wins came sprinting at Delaware.
The handicappers' verdict
Aragona's picks
No. 6 Haute Diva
No. 3 Holly's Holiday
No. 10 My Miss Mo
Beer's picks
No. 9 A. P.'s Girl
No. 3 Holly's Holiday
No. 10 My Miss Mo
Bet the Preakness with Confidence - Get Expert Picks and Race Insights at DRF
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations