Bob Baffert's Longshot Goal Oriented Targets Preakness Stakes Upset
Bob Baffert notified Preakness officials on Thursday that he will be entering Goal Oriented in the second leg of the Triple Crown on May 17.
The Hall of Fame trainer, who owns the Preakness record of eight victories, will have two colts in the 150th running of “Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown” after confirming Rodriguez’s entry earlier in the day.
The connections of the lightly-raced son of Not This Time enters next Saturday’s race off an impressive allowance win on the Kentucky Derby undercard at Churchill Downs.
Goal Oriented
POST NUMBER: TBD
JOCKEY: Flavian Prat / TRAINER: Bob Baffert
RECORD: 2 starts: 2-0-0
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 109
RUNNING STYLE: Pacesetter / Stalker
CAREER EARNINGS: $111,960
This son of Not This Time and Bizzy Caroline, who is a perfect 2-for-2 to start his career, profiles as a major longshot to win the $2 million Preakness Stakes (G1).
Goal Oriented Breeding
Sire: Not This Time is a lightly raced horse who finished second in the 2016 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1). Not This Time is best known for siring 2022 Kentucky Derby and Preakness runner-up includes Epicenter.
Dam: Bizzyy Caroline, the daughter of 2005 Preakness and Belmont Stakes winner Afleet Alex, was a multiple stakes winner (2011 Regret Stakes, Gr. 3 and 2012 Early Times Mint Julep Handicap, Gr. 3) was a versatile filly who hit the board in 10 of 17 career starts (4-3-3).
Goal Oriented Jockey / Owner Derby Achievements
Flavien Prat, one of the sport’s top jockey’s will be looking to hit the board for a third time in the Preakness Stakes aboard Goal Oriented. In two previous Preakness mounts, Prat earned in-the-money finishes with Rombauer (2021, 1st) and Catching Freedom (2024, 3rd).
Bob Baffert owns the record for most Preakness victories, after wins with Silver Charm (1997), Real Quiet (1998), Point Given (2001), War Emblem (2002), Lookin At Lucky (2010), American Pharoah (2015), Justify (2018), and National Treasure (2023).
Goal Oriented Race History
Goal Oriented has aced both of his career tests in 2025. In his maiden-breaking win at Santa Anita at a distance of six-furlongs on the dirt, he showed versatility by making a three-wide move earning a 3 and ¼ length victory over Train the Trainer on April 6 in a maiden special weight contest.
Following a trip to the winner’s circle at first-asking, the son of Not This Time was featured on the Kentucky Derby undercard. In the optional claiming allowance feature, Goal Oriented displayed his powerful front-running speed, holding on for a three-quarter-length victory at a distance of 1 1/16-mile.
With top jockey Flavien Prat in the saddles, Goal Oriented earned an impressive 109 Equibase Speed figure.
Goal Oriented Preakness Outlook
Since 23 of the last 27 Preakness winners (85.2%) previously posted prior graded stakes wins, history tells us that Goal Oriented will need to make a major step forward to upset a very talented field. How much of a shock is Baffert’s decision to enter the inexperienced colt in this year’s Preakness? Oddsmakers did not even list him in the Preakness Future Pool, instead bettors who invested in “All other 3-year-olds” offering at odds of 22-1 would be rewarded with a payout if he crossed the finish line first. While Baffert’s other entrant Rodriguez will likely battle Journalism for post-time favoritism, Goal Oriented will likely go off as a double-digit longshot.