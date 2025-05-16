Horse Racing On SI

Preakness Stakes Prediction: Expert Pick from Horse Owners Jayson Werth and Shawn Kelley

The latest episode of the Off the Rail Podcast features two special guests and predictions for the Preakness Stakes.

The boys discuss the Triple Crown, Sovereignty missing the Preakness, the undistinguished 0% Club, MLB rookie dress up day, and are joined by two special guests, trainer Jeremiah Englehart & Kyle Zorn of Legion Bloodstock, plus a whole lot more on the latest Off The Rail podcast.

