Detroit Tigers Top Prospect Generating Serious Buzz From Baseball America
Baseball America has listed Detroit Tigers top prospect as one of the top rising prospects in the game this season.
Briceño has long faced questions about whether he’ll stick behind the plate. Few are questioning his potent bat, which has been red hot dating back to the 2024 Arizona Fall League. The 20-year-old became the first player to reach 10 HRs in the AFL since 2011 and has smashed 13 home runs this season, which ranks second in all of High-A. He’s made some key swing adjustments that are now translating into more consistent airborne contact off the bat, leading to a 173 wRC+ through 40 games. His bat may soon be ready for the upper minors.
Currently playing at High-A West Michigan, Briceno is part of one of the best minor league rosters in the game, as he pairs with Max Clark and Bryce Rainer, though Rainer is now out for the season with injury.
Briceno is hitting .264 with 13 homers and 40 RBIs entering play Wednesday. The strength of the farm system is just another positive for a Detroit team that has the most wins in the American League. After getting to the American League Division Series last season, Detroit has its sights set on winning its first World Series since 1984.
They've won two straight after beating the Orioles on Tuesday and will play Baltimore again on Wednesday.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET as Casey Mize (DET) pitches against Zach Eflin (BAL). Mize, the former No. 1 overall pick in the draft, has gone 6-1 with a 2.91 ERA thus far. Eflin, who could be moved at the deadline himself, has gone 5-2 with a 4.47 ERA. He recently helped the Orioles beat the Mariners last Thursday.