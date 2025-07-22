Ethan Holliday Sets MLB Record Before Making First Appearance With Colorado Rockies
Next time Ethan Holliday dines with his father, former major leaguer Matt Holliday, and his brother -- second baseman Jackson Holliday of the Baltimore Orioles -- he probably will pick up the check.
Jim Callis of MLB.com reported Tuesday that Holliday, who was the No. 4 selection in the 2025 MLB Draft, signed his rookie deal. And in doing so, Holliday, who played shortstop at Stillwater High School in Oklahoma, set a record.
The Rockies are paying Holliday the biggest signing bonus ever for a player coming out of high school, an amount so attractive that it made the decision to skip college at Oklahoma State and head to the Colorado farm system instead an easy one.
The record value? It's $9 million, according to Callis. That is about $200,000 over the slot value of $8,770,900.
Holliday, 18, was the No. 1-ranked prospect in the July 13 draft, as judged by MLB Pipeline. The Washington Nationals, drafting first, selected Holliday's high school rival, fellow Oklahoma shortstop Eli Willits of Fort Cobb-Broxton.
The 17-year-old Willits signed with the Nationals on Saturday for what then was a record for a high school prospect at $8.2 million. Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, signed for $8.19 million.
According to MLB.com, Holliday's sum is tied for the fourth-highest bonus ever given to an MLB draft pick. Ahead of him are three college players:
1. RHP Chase Burns, Cincinnati Reds 2024, No. 2 overall, $9.25 million
1. OF Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies 2024, No. 3 overall, $9.25 million
3. RHP Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates 2023, No. 1 overall, $9.2 million
Ethan Holliday is projected to move to third base at the major league level and would need some time in the minors to work at a new position. His brother made his debut in Baltimore on April 10, 2024, after appearing in about 150 games in the minors. The race is on to see if Ethan Holliday can beat big brother in that category, too.