Chicago Cubs Could Turn to Top Prospect in Wake of Injury to All-Star Pitcher
The Chicago Cubs are rolling right now, sitting at 21-14 through the first 35 games of the season. After failing to make the playoffs in 2024, they are in first place in the National League Central.
However, things are not all good in the Windy City, as left-hander (and All-Star) Shota Imanaga left Sunday's game with a hamstring issue. He tossed 5.2 innings, giving up two earned runs as the Cubs lost 4-0 to the Milwaukee Brewers.
While it's unclear at this point if Imanaga will need to miss time, this could be the opportunity for the Cubs to call-up top pitching prospect Cade Horton. Horton is dominating at Triple-A Iowa and just threw six strong innings on Sunday. He's on the same schedule as Imanaga and could slide into his rotation spot easily if necessary.
Through six starts, Horton has a minuscule 1.24 ERA.
He is the No. 47 prospect in baseball and the No. 2 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Horton has fanned 33 batters in 29.0 innings.
A great athlete, Horton was originally supposed to play quarterback and baseball at Oklahoma, but he never ended up making it to Norman, opting to sign with the Cubs instead.
The Cubs will be back in action on Monday night against the San Francisco Giants with the first pitch coming at 7:40 p.m. ET. Left-hander Matthew Boyd will pitch for Chicago.
Triple-A Iowa will be off on Monday, as is customary at that level.
