Andrew Benintendi Scheduled To Begin Rehab Assignment With Charlotte Knights
CHICAGO – Andrew Benintendi is nearing a return.
The White Sox outfielder is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights.
Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to May 5 with a left calf strain. Prior to Wednesday's game in Cincinnati, he ran and took some swings.
This is Benintendi's second stint on the injured list after missing time with a left adductor strain, which has limited him to 24 of 42 games to begin the season. He doesn't think the injuries are related, and said the cold weather hasn't helped either, so he's glad it's warming up. But he's still disappointed to miss time.
"It sucks," Benintendi said Wednesday in Cincinnati. "You start, you know, hitting in general, you're getting into a rhythm and you've got to find that rhythm and these little nagging things that have kind of kept me out, kept me from playing. You've got to go back through that again and try to find a rhythm again. So, you know, hopefully it won't be long."
Through 95 plate appearances with the White Sox this season, Benintendi slashed .224/.298/.400/.698 with five home runs, 12 RBI, eigh walks and 17 strikeouts. He hit 20 home runs and drove in 64 runs last season but finished with a .229 batting average and a .685 OPS.
