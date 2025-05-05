Here's the Latest on a Possible Minor League Rehab Assignment For Atlanta Braves' Former MVP
The Atlanta Braves are getting closer to seeing former National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. back on the field.
Rehabbing from a torn left ACL, Acuna is not quite ready for a rehab assignment, but he could be soon, according to Braves' Insider Grant McAuley.
#Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. is working on his rehab in Florida but will go back to Los Angeles one more time to be cleared by his doctors before going on a rehab assignment. No time has been set as of now for that.
Whenever Acuna is cleared for a rehab stint, he'll likely need the full time to get himself back into game shape. It seems plausible that he'd be back with the Braves by mid-June.
The National League MVP in 2023, Acuna Jr. hit just .250 in his 49 games last year. He had only four homers and 15 RBI before getting hurt.
Acuna hit 41 homers, drove in 106 runs and stole 73 bases in his 2023 season, which is one of the best seasons in baseball history. He was an All-Star and won the MVP Award.
Lifetime, he's a .289 hitter with 165 home runs. Still just 27 years old, Acuna is a four-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger. He also won the National League Rookie of the Year in 2018 and earned a World Series ring in 2021.
The Braves enter play on Monday at 15-18 and in fourth place in the National League East. They are playing the Cincinnati Reds at 7:15 p.m. ET.
Related MiLB Stories
HISTORIC DEBUT: AJ Blubaugh, the No. 10 ranked prospect in the Astros' organization, became the first pitcher from his college to ever make the big leagues on Wednesday. CLICK HERE:
CADE INCOMING? Cade Horton has been dominant for Triple-A Iowa, so when are the Chicago Cubs going to give him the call? CLICK HERE:
COMPARE AND CONTRAST: Bubba Chandler is posting almost identical numbers as Paul Skenes did at Triple-A, so when will he get the call to Pittsburgh? CLICK HERE: