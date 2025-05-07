Milwaukee Brewers' 17-Year-Old Stud Could End Up as No. 1 Prospect in Game, Per Baseball America
The newest edition of the Baseball America Top 100 prospect rankings dropped on Wednesday, with the publication having high praise for Milwaukee Brewers prospect Jesus Made.
The 17-year-old is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the sport, but BA says he has the chance to end up as the No. 1 overall eventually.
After running roughshod over the Dominican Summer League in 2024, Made jumped straight to Low-A as a 17-year-old and burst out of the gates with a set of tools rarely seen on a player so young. There’s little Made can’t do on a baseball diamond, and he’s a prime contender to be the No. 1 prospect in the sport once the more veteran players at the top take their final bows.
Made is hitting .294 right now for Low-A Carolina, popping three homers and bringing in 15 entering play on Wednesday. He also has nine stolen bases and a .400 on-base percentage, showing a diverse and well-rounded skillset.
He's still several years away from the big leagues, but he'll look to be another success from a historically-solid Brewers player development system that has helped cultivate Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang and Sal Frelick.
On the major league side of things, the Brewers are 19-18. They'll finish out a series on Wednesday with the Houston Astros before being off on Thursday.
They'll be back in action on Friday when they start a new series over the weekend with the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Related MiLB Stories
HISTORIC DEBUT: AJ Blubaugh, the No. 10 ranked prospect in the Astros' organization, became the first pitcher from his college to ever make the big leagues on Wednesday. CLICK HERE:
CADE INCOMING? Cade Horton has been dominant for Triple-A Iowa, so when are the Chicago Cubs going to give him the call? CLICK HERE:
COMPARE AND CONTRAST: Bubba Chandler is posting almost identical numbers as Paul Skenes did at Triple-A, so when will he get the call to Pittsburgh? CLICK HERE: