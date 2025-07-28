Los Angeles Dodgers Reach Into Draft League to Sign Young Right-Handed Pitcher
The Los Angeles Dodgers have seen multiple pitchers wind up on the injured list over the past few seasons, and, somehow, they always find a pitcher to call up from the minor leagues who can help fill the gap.
That’s thanks to an obviously strong scouting staff that scours the nation and the international baseball scene. Of their top 30 prospects, as judged by MLB Pipeline, half are pitchers.
On Monday, the Dodgers reached into the Northeast, signing Tommy Case from the Trenton Thunder of the MLB Draft League. He turned 18 on Saturday.
Jim Callis of MLB.com had more intel about the signing, including his big signing bonus and his fastball that reaches up to 94 mph:
“Nondrafted free agent Tommy Case signs w/@Dodgers for $422,500 ($272,500 counts vs bonus pool), largest NDFA bonus in 2025,” Callis posted to X. “New York prep RHP, fastball to 94 mph, good feel for spin. St. John's recruit.”
Case recently completed his senior season at Shaker High School in Latham, N.Y., where he was named large school baseball athlete of the year by the Times Union in Albany.
He was the back-to-back player of the year in the upstate Suburban Council in 2024 and 2025. Entering the playoffs, he hadn’t given up an earned run. He ended his senior season with a 6-1 record and an 0.57 ERA, striking out 72 and giving up only 13 hits in 37 innings.
Case’s only loss came in the New York Class AAA division semifinals.
According to the MLB Draft League website, the league has had 185 players picked for the draft and more than 90 undrafted free agents sign contracts with an MLB franchise.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Case made only two appearances for the Thunder.
The first one was disastrous as he gave up eight runs (five earned) without getting an out in a 12-8 loss. In his second game, he settled down and pitched three scoreless innings with six strikeouts and one walk against the State College Spikes. He didn’t figure into the decision of the State College win.
The Dodgers apparently liked what they saw. His minor league destination was not announced.