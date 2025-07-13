The Seattle Mariners Have Had the No. 3 Pick in the MLB Draft Before, Who Have They Taken?
The Seattle Mariners will have a chance to change the course of their franchise on Sunday night when they pick third in the MLB Draft.
On Saturday, we brought you a list of ever player ever taken No. 3 in the draft, and the Mariners themselves have had the No. 3 pick four times before.
Here's a look at who they've selected in that spot:
Roger Salkeld, 1989
The right-handed pitcher from the California high school ranks ended up spending parts of three seasons in the big leagues with the Mariners and Cincinnati Reds. Unfortunately, he didn't end up forming a dynamic duo with Randy Johnson, as he made just 16 total appearances in Seattle between 1993 and 1994. He went 2-5 with a 6.26 ERA in Seattle.
Jose Cruz Jr., 1995
The switch-hitting outfielder out of Rice made his debut in 1997. and instantly looked like a star in the making. He hit 12 home runs in 49 games for the Mariners that season, but the M's traded him to the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline for relievers Mike Timlin and Paul Spoljaric. He played parts of 12 seasons with the M's, Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox. He had 122 career home runs.
Jeff Clement, 2005
One of the bigger whiffs for the M's in the draft of the 2000s, Clement spent parts of four years in the big leagues. He played just 152 career games with the Mariners and Pirates, and only saw action in 75 games for Seattle. A lifetime .218 hitter, the Mariners traded him to Pittsburgh in a deal that brought Ian Snell and Jack Wilson to Seattle.
Mike Zunino, 2012
Zunino had an 11-year career with the M's, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians. He made an All-Star Game with Tampa Bay in 2021, but he spent six years with the Mariners, hitting 95 homers in that time. An excellent defensive catcher who struggled to make contact, he was a career .199 hitter. He hit 25 homers in 2017.
The MLB Draft begins at 3 p.m. PT on Sunday and can be watched on MLB Network or ESPN.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is live in New York for the series with the Yankees and he talks about the frustration of the first two games, but says Seattle can still accomplish what it needs to. Furthermore, it's a packed guest list as Ben Williamson stops by, as does George Kirby's high school coach! Also, Joe Doyle of Overslot talks about the M's and the No. 3 pick in the draft. CLICK HERE:
TWO WORDS FOR JULIO RODRIGUEZ: When it comes to Rodriguez and his struggles, two words come to mind. CLICK HERE:
PITCH-TIPPING? What was going on with Andres Munoz and his pitch-tipping on Thursday, and who is to blame for how it all transpired? CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.