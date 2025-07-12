Minor League Baseball

The Seattle Mariners Have the No. 3 Pick in MLB Draft: Here's Every Player Ever Taken No. 3

The Seattle Mariners have the No. 3 pick in the MLB Draft on Sunday afternoon, and here's a comparison of all the players ever taken in that spot.

Brady Farkas

Paul Molitor acknowledges the crowd during the introduction of returning inductees at the National Baseball Hall of Fame's 2024 induction ceremony Sunday, July 21, 2024, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York.
Paul Molitor acknowledges the crowd during the introduction of returning inductees at the National Baseball Hall of Fame's 2024 induction ceremony Sunday, July 21, 2024, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York. / JON RATHBUN / Herkimer Times Telegram / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Seattle Mariners will have a big chance on Sunday to add to their bevy of organizational talent. The M's have the No. 3 pick in the MLB Draft, which begins Sunday night. They also have two picks inside the top 35. With nine MLB Top 100 prospects already under their belt, Seattle can add to that list in a big way. They've been linked to several players at the No. 3 spot, including LSU pitcher Kade Anderson, Florida State pitcher Jamie Arnold, and Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette.

Just what should the M's expect their top selection to turn into? Well, here's a look at every player ever taken at the No. 3 spot:

Year

Player

1965

Joe Coleman, Washington Senators

1966

Wayne Twitchell, Houston Astros

1967

Mike Garman, Boston Red Sox

1968

Martin Cott, Houston Astros

1969

Ted Nicholson, Chicago White Sox

1970

Barry Foote, Montreal Expos

1971

Tommy Blanco, Milwaukee Brewers

1972

Larry Christenson, Phillies

1973

Robin Yount, Milwaukee Brewers

1974

Lonnie Smith, Phillies

1975

Les Filkins, Detroit Tigers

1976

Ken Smith, Atlanta Braves

1977

Paul Molitor, Milwaukee Brewers

1978

Hubie Brooks, New York Mets

1979

Jay Schroeder, Toronto Blue Jays

1980

Ken Dayley, Atlanta Braves

1981

Dick Schofield, California Angels

1982

Jimmy Jones, San Diego Padres

1983

Jeff Kunkel, Texas Rangers

1984

Drew Hall, Chicago Cubs

1985

Bobby Witt, Texas Rangers

1986

Matt Williams, SF Giants

1987

Willie Banks, Minnesota Twins

1988

Steve Avery, Atlanta Braves

1989

Roger Salkeld, Seattle Mariners

1990

Mike Lieberthal, Phillies

1991

David McCarty, Minnesota Twins

1992

B.J. Wallace, Montreal Expos

1993

Brian Anderson, California Angels

1994

Dustin Hermanson, SD Padres

1995

Jose Cruz Jr., Seattle Mariners

1996

Braden Looper, St. Louis Cardinals

1997

Troy Glaus, Anaheim Angels

1998

Corey Patterson, Chi Cubs

1999

Eric Munson, Detroit Tigers

2000

Luis Montanez, Chicago Cubs

2001

Dewon Brazelton, TB Devil Rays

2002

Christopher Gruler, Cincinnati Reds

2003

Kyle Sleeth, Detroit Tigers

2004

Phillip Humber, New York Mets

2005

Jeff Clement, Seattle Mariners

2006

Evan Longoria, TB Rays

2007

Josh Vitters, Chicago Cubs

2008

Eric Hosmer, Kansas City Royals

2009

Donovan Tate, San Diego Padres

2010

Manny Machado, Baltimore Orioles

2011

Trevor Bauer, Arizona Diamondbacks

2012

Mike Zunino, Seattle Mariners

2013

Jon Gray, Colorado Rockies

2014

Carlos Rodon, Chicago White Sox

2015

Brendan Rodgers, Colorado Rockies

2016

Ian Anderson, Atlanta Braves

2017

MacKenzie Gore, SD Padres

2018

Alec Bohm, Phillies

2019

Andrew Vaughn, Chi White Sox

2020

Max Meyer, Miami Marlins

2021

Jackson Jobe, Detroit Tigers

2022

Kumar Rocker, Texas Rangers

2023

Max Clark, Detroit Tigers

2024

Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies

BOLD = Hall of Famer, picks via Baseball Almanac

As you can see, the No. 3 pick in the draft hasn't exactly yielded stellar results, but the M's will try to buck that historic trend. However, two Hall of Famers (Yount, Molitor) did emerge out of that draft spot, and several players over the last decade have been solid successes.

The Mariners themselves have had the No. 3 pick four previous times, to middling results, taking Salkeld, Cruz Jr., Clement, and Zunino. Cruz Jr. looked like a solid player, but the M's traded him in his rookie 1997 season to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The MLB Draft begins at 3 p.m. PT on Sunday and rounds 1-3 will happen at that time. Rounds 4-20 will take place on Monday beginning at 8:30 a.m. PT. The Home Run Derby will take center stage at night.

Related Stories on Seattle Mariners

NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is live in New York for the series with the Yankees and he talks about the frustration of the first two games, but says Seattle can still accomplish what it needs to. Furthermore, it's a packed guest list as Ben Williamson stops by, as does George Kirby's high school coach! Also, Joe Doyle of Overslot talks about the M's and the No. 3 pick in the draft. CLICK HERE:

PITCH-TIPPING? What was going on with Andres Munoz and his pitch-tipping on Thursday, and who is to blame for how it all transpired? CLICK HERE:

POSSIBLE BLOCKBUSTER? Jon Morosi of MLB.com has planted the seeds of a possible big deal between the Mariners and the Arizona Diamondbacks, but it's not necessarily the one you were expecting. CLICK HERE:

Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media

Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.

Published |Modified
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is the senior writer for “Minor League Baseball on SI’’ and the host of “The Payoff Pitch’’ podcast, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. Follow Brady on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady.

Home/MLB DRAFT