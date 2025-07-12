The Seattle Mariners Have the No. 3 Pick in MLB Draft: Here's Every Player Ever Taken No. 3
The Seattle Mariners will have a big chance on Sunday to add to their bevy of organizational talent. The M's have the No. 3 pick in the MLB Draft, which begins Sunday night. They also have two picks inside the top 35. With nine MLB Top 100 prospects already under their belt, Seattle can add to that list in a big way. They've been linked to several players at the No. 3 spot, including LSU pitcher Kade Anderson, Florida State pitcher Jamie Arnold, and Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette.
Just what should the M's expect their top selection to turn into? Well, here's a look at every player ever taken at the No. 3 spot:
Year
Player
1965
Joe Coleman, Washington Senators
1966
Wayne Twitchell, Houston Astros
1967
Mike Garman, Boston Red Sox
1968
Martin Cott, Houston Astros
1969
Ted Nicholson, Chicago White Sox
1970
Barry Foote, Montreal Expos
1971
Tommy Blanco, Milwaukee Brewers
1972
Larry Christenson, Phillies
1973
Robin Yount, Milwaukee Brewers
1974
Lonnie Smith, Phillies
1975
Les Filkins, Detroit Tigers
1976
Ken Smith, Atlanta Braves
1977
Paul Molitor, Milwaukee Brewers
1978
Hubie Brooks, New York Mets
1979
Jay Schroeder, Toronto Blue Jays
1980
Ken Dayley, Atlanta Braves
1981
Dick Schofield, California Angels
1982
Jimmy Jones, San Diego Padres
1983
Jeff Kunkel, Texas Rangers
1984
Drew Hall, Chicago Cubs
1985
Bobby Witt, Texas Rangers
1986
Matt Williams, SF Giants
1987
Willie Banks, Minnesota Twins
1988
Steve Avery, Atlanta Braves
1989
Roger Salkeld, Seattle Mariners
1990
Mike Lieberthal, Phillies
1991
David McCarty, Minnesota Twins
1992
B.J. Wallace, Montreal Expos
1993
Brian Anderson, California Angels
1994
Dustin Hermanson, SD Padres
1995
Jose Cruz Jr., Seattle Mariners
1996
Braden Looper, St. Louis Cardinals
1997
Troy Glaus, Anaheim Angels
1998
Corey Patterson, Chi Cubs
1999
Eric Munson, Detroit Tigers
2000
Luis Montanez, Chicago Cubs
2001
Dewon Brazelton, TB Devil Rays
2002
Christopher Gruler, Cincinnati Reds
2003
Kyle Sleeth, Detroit Tigers
2004
Phillip Humber, New York Mets
2005
Jeff Clement, Seattle Mariners
2006
Evan Longoria, TB Rays
2007
Josh Vitters, Chicago Cubs
2008
Eric Hosmer, Kansas City Royals
2009
Donovan Tate, San Diego Padres
2010
Manny Machado, Baltimore Orioles
2011
Trevor Bauer, Arizona Diamondbacks
2012
Mike Zunino, Seattle Mariners
2013
Jon Gray, Colorado Rockies
2014
Carlos Rodon, Chicago White Sox
2015
Brendan Rodgers, Colorado Rockies
2016
Ian Anderson, Atlanta Braves
2017
MacKenzie Gore, SD Padres
2018
Alec Bohm, Phillies
2019
Andrew Vaughn, Chi White Sox
2020
Max Meyer, Miami Marlins
2021
Jackson Jobe, Detroit Tigers
2022
Kumar Rocker, Texas Rangers
2023
Max Clark, Detroit Tigers
2024
Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies
BOLD = Hall of Famer, picks via Baseball Almanac
As you can see, the No. 3 pick in the draft hasn't exactly yielded stellar results, but the M's will try to buck that historic trend. However, two Hall of Famers (Yount, Molitor) did emerge out of that draft spot, and several players over the last decade have been solid successes.
The Mariners themselves have had the No. 3 pick four previous times, to middling results, taking Salkeld, Cruz Jr., Clement, and Zunino. Cruz Jr. looked like a solid player, but the M's traded him in his rookie 1997 season to the Toronto Blue Jays.
The MLB Draft begins at 3 p.m. PT on Sunday and rounds 1-3 will happen at that time. Rounds 4-20 will take place on Monday beginning at 8:30 a.m. PT. The Home Run Derby will take center stage at night.
