Which MLB Draft Prospect Could Reach the Major Leagues the Fastest?
Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews, Jac Caglianone, Christian Moore.
All four are recent Major League draft picks who made the big leagues the year after getting drafted.
So, which draft prospect from this year could end up getting fast tracked to the majors in 2026?
According to draft guru Joe Doyle of the Overslot podcast, it's Ike Irish of Auburn.
Irish, a catcher/outfielder, helped the Tigers reach the Super Regional of the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to Coastal Carolina. He hit .364 this past season with 19 home runs and 58 RBIs. He carried a .469 on-base percentage.
Appearing on the latest Refuse to Lose podcast, Doyle had this to say about Irish, specifically in relation to the Seattle Mariners, who hold the No. 3 pick.
I think the one guy that might be fastest to the majors, outside of a guy that I think is going to go in the second round, I look at a guy like Ike Irish, who is a corner outfielder who already has a pretty established hit tool, who is already physically maxed from a physique perspective. I think you could see Ike Irish in 2026, and I think he makes sense for Seattle if they want to save a ton of money with that first pick and and buy a bunch of high schoolers with their second third and 4th pick
As for the Mariners, they hold picks No. 3 and No. 35 in the first round and they have four total picks on Day 1.
