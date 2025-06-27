New York Yankees' No. 2 Prospect Gets Long-Awaited Promotion: 'Happy To Move On'
After one full and two partial seasons, Spencer Jones is saying goodbye to the Double-A Somerset Patriots.
The New York Yankees promoted Jones, 24, to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. He was the team’s first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.
The Yankees’ No. 2 prospect, Jones played 17 games at Somerset in 2023, 124 games last year and 49 this season.
In those 190 games, the 6-foot-7 outfielder hit with 191 hits, 39 doubles, six triples, 36 home runs, 120 RBIs and 43 stolen bases.
This season, he’s hitting .274 with 16 homers and 32 RBIs.
Those 16 home runs and his .594 slugging percentage lead all Yankees minor leaguers, according to the Patriots. He’s been tearing up the Eastern League over the past month, hitting .325 (27-for-83) with seven home runs, 15 RBIs and a 1.050 OPS.
Because of his longevity at Somerset, the Patriots honored Jones by posting a farewell video on social media on Friday.
Jones’ final hit in a Somerset uniform came Thursday night when he lined a walk-off single in the 10th inning to defeat Erie, 4-3.
In the clubhouse after the game, manager Raul Dominguez congratulated Jones and told him it was his final at-bat with the Patriots. His teammates erupted in applause, and Jones made a brief speech, poking a bit of fun at all the time spent as a Yankees minor leaguer at Double-A.
“It's been great being here for a while but happy to move on,” he said. “You know you guys are my boys. Love you guys as teammates, and let's keep it rolling. Second-half, Pats win a championship.”