New York Yankees' No. 2 Prospect Gets Long-Awaited Promotion: 'Happy To Move On'

Spencer Jones earned a call-up to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre today.



At the time of the promotion, Jones leads all @Yankees minor leaguers with 16 HR and a .594 SLG.



Since returning from the IL on 5/29, Jones is 27-for-83 (.325/.411/.639) with 7 HR, 16 RBI and a 1.050 OPS. pic.twitter.com/BRNmTQrkHy