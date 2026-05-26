A's Expected to Make Massive Move With Pitching Prospect Gage Jump

The Athletics are reportedly set to call up one of the organization's top pitching prospects.

The A's plan on promoting left-handed pitcher Gage Jump to the big leagues, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Passan's late-night report does not specifically indicate exactly when the A's are expected to make this move or when the 23-year-old's MLB debut could take place. The southpaw last pitched in Triple-A on May 20, though, so he could be an immediate option to join the A's rotation.

Jump, the A's No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has posted a 4.50 ERA in nine Triple-A starts this year with 56 strikeouts in 38 innings. But the young lefty's last outing was his best start of the season so far, tossing seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts. As a result, he was even named the Pacific Coast League's Pitcher of the Week for May 18 to 24.

Potential Aaron Civale injury paves the way for Gage Jump

May 15, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Aaron Civale (45) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

On Monday, the A's lost 9-2 to the Seattle Mariners. A's starting pitcher Aaron Civale threw four innings, giving up seven runs on nine hits and one walk in 73 pitches. And after the game, A's manager Mark Kotsay said the 30-year-old is "most likely headed to the IL." Kotsay did not get into specifics on the type of injury Civale is dealing with, but he did say the right-hander is expected to "get some tests done" on Tuesday morning.

If the A's are anticipating that Civale will land on the injured list, it'd make sense for the team to turn to one of their top pitching prospects. And depending on how long the veteran is sidelined, Jump could get an extended look in the A's big league rotation. That would also likely depend on how the 2024 second-round draft pick performs in his MLB debut.

Based on the A's current projected pitching schedule, if Jump takes over Civale's spot in the rotation, he might not start until Sunday. With that in mind, the A's could push the rest of their pitching staff back a day so the young lefty doesn't go too long between starts. Either way, though, it seems like the stage is set for Jump to make his big league debut at some point soon.