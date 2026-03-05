A's GM Shares Interesting Status Report on Former First-Round Pick Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray is undoubtedly set to be one of the biggest names to watch in the ongoing NFL offseason after the Arizona Cardinals reportedly told the quarterback they plan to release him. But there could be an interesting twist in this upcoming saga, at least if the baseball team that drafted Murray has anything to say about it.

A's general manager David Forst recently told MLB.com that the team is "always open" to the idea of Murray returning to baseball. The 28-year-old was the ninth-overall pick by the A's in the 2018 MLB draft, 10 months before he was the No. 1 selection by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL draft.

"Kyler is an elite NFL quarterback and I'm sure there are plenty of opportunities for him to continue his football career," Forst said. "That said, he and his baseball representatives know that we're always open to him exploring a return to baseball with the A's if that time ever comes."

While Murray has not recently commented on even contemplating playing professional baseball instead of football, Forst's comments have the wheels turning in the minds of fans everywhere.

What could Kyler Murray's hypothetical baseball journey look like?

Jun 25, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals first round draft pick Kyler Murray poses for a photo before a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Before Murray was throwing touchdowns in the NFL, he was briefly the A's No. 4 overall prospect in 2019, only behind names like Jesús Luzardo, A.J. Puk, and Sean Murphy. That quickly changed, however, after the Cardinals made him the first-overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft following his Heisman Trophy-winning college football season for the University of Oklahoma.

If Murray's time with Arizona is over, he'll likely generate plenty of interest from NFL teams in need of a dynamic quarterback. But if, for whatever reason, the 28-year-old decides now is the time for him to pursue a baseball career, the A's still retain his rights after drafting him almost eight years ago.

The last time Murray played baseball at a high level was in 2018, when he hit .296 with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases as a center fielder for the Sooners. With that in mind, he'd most likely be expected to start his hypothetical baseball journey on one of the A's low-level minor league teams. And unless he absolutely tore the cover off the ball upon his theoretical return to the sport, it'd likely be a while before Murray would even be promoted to the upper levels of the minors, let alone the big leagues.

It probably makes a lot more financial sense for Murray to sign with an NFL team instead of playing minor league baseball, but as the A's GM said, that door is "always open."