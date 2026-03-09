A's Top Prospect Puts Power on Display With Multi-Homer Game Against Dodgers

One of the top prospects in all of baseball had himself a day in the Athletics' spring training game against the defending World Series champions.

Leo De Vries, MLB Pipeline's No. 4 overall prospect for 2026, hit two home runs in the A's 11-7 spring training win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. The 19-year-old crushed a two-run shot in the fourth inning for his first homer of the spring, and then added a grand slam in the fifth. Both homers traveled just over 390 feet and had similar exit velocities of 104.3 and 101.8 mph.

Even if these are just a couple of spring training homers, De Vries showed exactly why so many baseball fans are excited to see what kind of player he can become.

Leo De Vries could be next man up in A's young core

Mar 6, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Athletics shortstop Leo de Vries (83) hits against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning at Hohokam Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The A's have a lot of young talent in the majors right now, including 2025 American League Rookie of the Year Award winner Nick Kurtz, runner-up Jacob Wilson, and 2020 first-round pick Tyler Soderstrom. With Wilson seemingly locked in as the A's shortstop for the foreseeable future, the team might not necessarily be in a rush to get De Vries to the big leagues right away. But if he continues to produce offensively, a position change could be in the cards if the A's want to add the young infielder's bat to the major league lineup.

De Vries just turned 19 in October, though. Additionally, he hasn't made his Triple-A debut yet and has only played 21 games at Double-A so far. But in those 21 games at Double-A, the switch-hitting infielder posted a .281 batting average with five home runs and 25 hits. Still, it seems most realistic to expect De Vries to continue his development back at Double-A to open the 2026 season.

The young shortstop is also entering his first full season in the A's minor league system. De Vries was the headline prospect in the blockbuster trade that sent All-Star closer Mason Miller to the San Diego Padres at last year's deadline. Now, the 19-year-old will look to prove he can be a big part of the A's future with a strong campaign in 2026.