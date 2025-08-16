A Top Baltimore Orioles Prospect Set for Major League Debut Saturday at Houston
Highly touted Dylan Beavers will make his Major League Baseball debut Saturday night, batting sixth and playing right field for the Baltimore Orioles when they meet the Houston Astros.
The 24-year-old Beavers arrived in Houston from Triple-A Norfolk earlier Saturday.
With the Orioles all but eliminated from the playoff picture in the American League, they have transitioned toward taking a look at their youngsters. It’s now Beavers’ turn.
He learned last night the Orioles were selecting his contract and said he didn’t sleep much.
“Not really, no,” Beavers told reporters in Houston. “I took a little nap when I got here”
The Orioles picked Beavers, who played collegiately at Cal, with the No. 33 selection in the 2022 MLB Draft.
Since then, Beavers has climbed the ranks in the minor leagues and has a slash line of .278/.383/.459/.851 in 361 games. He also has 87 career steals.
Both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline put him as the No. 3 prospect for the Orioles. Earlier this week, Baseball America moved him into its list of Top 100 prospects, ranking him at No. 84.
The publication had this to say about him:
“Beavers is . The 2022 first-rounder has cut his strikeout rate from 23.5% last year to 17.2% while increasing his power. He’s now a well-rounded corner outfielder who hits for average, gets on base and punishes pitchers who make mistakes.”
At Norfolk this season, he is hitting .304 with 18 homers and 51 RBIs. He has stolen 23 bases.
The Orioles have an outfield job ready to be taken with the trade of center fielder Cedric Mullins to the New York Mets at the trade deadline. According to a figure from STATS relayed by MASN, he becomes a franchise-record 16th outfielder to play for the Orioles this season.