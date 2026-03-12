Angels' First-Round Pick Tosses Hitless Inning in Highly Anticipated Spring Debut

Roughly eight months after being drafted by the Los Angeles Angels, the team's top prospect has now pitched in a spring training game for the first time.

Tyler Bremner, the Angels' first-round draft pick in 2025 and MLB Pipeline's No. 81 overall prospect for 2026, threw a shutout inning in Los Angeles' 8-4 spring training win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. The 21-year-old gave up no hits and no runs while walking two and striking out one in his lone inning of work. The hard-throwing righty also showcased his velocity by hitting 98 mph several times, including twice when he punched out former All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

Bremner hasn't even made his minor league debut yet, but expectations are already high for the recent second-overall draft pick.

Outlook on Tyler Bremner for 2026

Feb 18, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Bremner poses for a portrait during photo day at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's certainly noteworthy that Bremner immediately became the Angels' No. 1 prospect after being drafted in the first round last July. That might be a bigger indication of the status of Los Angeles' farm system as a whole, however, which MLB.com ranked 28th heading into this season. Either way, all eyes will be on the young righty when he makes his minor league debut in just a few weeks.

Before becoming the second-overall draft pick in 2025, Bremner pitched for the University of California, Santa Barbara. In three years at UC Santa Barbara, he racked up 295 strikeouts in 50 games, finishing his collegiate career with a 3.58 ERA. Arguably equally impressive to the strikeout total, though, the hard-throwing righty only walked 57 batters in his 221 innings of work over those three years in college.

Bremner has two high-quality pitches in his fastball and changeup, both of which are rated at a 65 on MLB Pipeline's 20 to 80 scouting grades scale. It seems like he has the tools to succeed as a professional pitcher, and the college numbers back that up. But many Angels fans will be curious to see how their top prospect performs when he officially starts pitching in minor league games. And if his college success translates to pro ball, Bremner could be a candidate to move quickly through the minors.