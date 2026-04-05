Angels Surprisingly Call Up Pitching Prospect for First MLB Start

The Los Angeles Angels have somewhat unexpectedly promoted one of their top pitching prospects to the big leagues just a couple of hours before the team's next game.

Right-handed pitcher George Klassen, the Angels' No. 4 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been called up to the majors and will start Sunday's game on the mound against the Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles announced. This news likely comes as a shock to some fans since the 24-year-old has been named Sunday's starting pitcher less than three hours before the game is scheduled to begin.

Klassen was a sixth-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023. He was traded to the Angels as part of the July 2024 deal that sent closer Carlos Estévez to Philadelphia. The young hurler has only pitched in 48 career minor league games ahead of his MLB debut, and just two of those starts came at Triple-A. But now, the 24-year-old will have the opportunity to showcase his talents on a big league mound for the first time.

What should Angels fans expect from George Klassen?

Feb 18, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher George Klassen poses for a portrait during photo day at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Klassen's minor league numbers and scouting report translate to his major league debut, Angels fans should expect to see plenty of high-octane fastballs and strikeouts. The young righty has a 70-rated fastball, according to MLB Pipeline's 20-to-80 scouting grades scale, that "averages 97 mph and flirts with triple digits."

That highly regarded heater is likely a big part of how Klassen racked up over 130 strikeouts in each of the past two minor league seasons. Last year, the 6-foot-2 righty had 134 strikeouts in 25 games in the minors. In 2024, Klassen had 135 punchouts in 22 starts across four minor league levels.

While there's undoubtedly a lot to be excited about with any young pitcher getting called up for their big league debut, it's unclear if this is a spot-start situation or if Klassen is set to remain in the Angels' rotation beyond this outing. It's possible that Sunday's start against Seattle could be the prospect's opportunity to audition for a long-term role with the big league club. Either way, many Los Angeles fans will be tuned in to see how Klassen performs in his first MLB appearance.