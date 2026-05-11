Anthony Volpe Could Get Second Chance After Latest Yankees Injury

Just a few years ago, shortstop Anthony Volpe was considered the New York Yankees' top prospect. But with the emergence of José Caballero this year and Volpe starting the season on the injured list, the former first-round pick was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after completing his rehab assignment.

Now, however, the Yankees may be forced to consider calling Volpe back up to the majors sooner than expected. Caballero injured his right middle finger on Sunday when diving back into first base and is scheduled to see a hand specialist in New York on Tuesday, according to the New York Post's Greg Joyce.

So far in 2026, Caballero is hitting .259 with four home runs and 13 stolen bases, while also playing superb defense at shortstop. He's been a key contributor to the Yankees' 26-15 start to the season on both sides of the ball. But if he's sidelined as a result of this recent hand injury, that could open the door for Volpe to return to the Bronx.

How has Anthony Volpe played so far in 2026?

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe continued his rehab assignment with the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater on April 17, 2026. | Alexander Lewis / MyCentralJersey / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many Yankees fans were surprised when the team decided to keep Volpe in the minors after he finished his rehab assignment. The 25-year-old missed the start of the season while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. And with Caballero's strong play at shortstop, New York didn't feel the need to rush the former top prospect back to the big leagues.

Volpe is hitting .221 in 18 minor league games so far this year. Since being optioned to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on May 4, the young shortstop is 4-for-24 in five games played. Those numbers suggest the 2019 first-round pick could benefit from some more at-bats in the minors. But those at-bats might come in the majors if Caballero ends up on the injured list.

As things stand, Max Schuemann is starting at shortstop for the Yankees on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles. The next update on Caballero's status should have a major impact on whether Volpe returns to the majors or remains at Triple-A. And even if Volpe does get called up by New York, it's no exaggeration to say his performance could affect his future with the team.