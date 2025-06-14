Arizona Diamondbacks Affiliate is Running Absolutely Amazing Promotion on Saturday
The Reno Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, are running an absolutely awesome "Peanuts" themed promotion on Saturday.
The Aces will be wearing comic strip jerseys featuring comic strips of the iconic cartoon, which chronicles the life and journey of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Woodstock and their friends, including Lucy, Linus, Sally, Marcie, Peppermint Patty, Franklin, Violet, Pigpen and others.
In addition to the uniforms, fans in the ballpark are also getting Woodstock bobbleheads, which look pretty awesome too.
"Peanuts" is one of the most recognizable comic book strips in the world and Snoopy is one of the most recognizable characters in the world. The whole Peanuts gang has been featured in movies, television shows, holiday specials and merchandise for years.
Charles Schultz, the creator of Peanuts, died in 2000, but the success of the comic book strip he created lives on.
At the major-league level, the D-backs are 35-34 and in fourth place in the National League West. They'll be back in action on Saturday against the San Diego Padres with first pitch coming at 7:15 p.m. ET.
Veteran right-hander Zac Gallen will be on the mound for the D-backs as he looks to turn his season around. He's just 4-8 with a 5.15 ERA.
Reno will be playing Sugar Land, the affiliate of the Astros. The Aces feature some premium minor league talent, including top prospect Jordan Lawlar, who was promoted to the big leagues and sent back down recently. He is likely to serve as the team's third baseman of the future.