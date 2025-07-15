At 45 and Pitching in Triple-A, Rich Hill Shares Baseball History With Nolan Ryan
The All-Star break is a perfect time for teams to retool and look ahead to the rest of the season – and beyond.
The Kansas City Royals won’t be including 45-year-old Rich Hill in their long-term plans, but does he have a place on the roster at some point this season?
To be determined.
The Royals signed Hill, who made his professional debut in the Chicago Cubs’ farm system in 2002, to a minor-league deal on May 13 with no guarantees of a major league spot. After a brief two-start stop at the Arizona Complex League, Hill has made eight starts for the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers.
While the left-hander is just 4-4 and has an ERA of 5.44, Hill continues to marvel. And make history.
In his start Sunday against the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers affiliate), Hill gave up one run and struck out 10 batters. According to MLB.com, he is the first 45-year-old pitcher to rack up at least 10 strikeouts since Nolan Ryan did it nearly 33 years ago – Aug. 6, 1992 – against the Oakland Athletics.
The Storm Chasers went on to lose 6-1, and he was saddled with the loss, despite the one-run, four-hit, four-walk and 10-strikeout effort.
He also has recorded eight- and nine-strikeout performances this season.
If Hill doesn’t figure into the Royals’ plans the rest of the season, this presumably would be the end of the major league path for Hill. He has pitched for 13 MLB clubs, and should he be promoted to the Kansas City roster, he would tie Edwin Jackson’s MLB mark of 14 teams.
Lifetime, Hill is 90-74 with a 4.01 ERA. He's appeared in 386 games, starting 248. He has 1,428 strikeouts in 1,409 major league innings.
Hill also has more than 1,000 minor league strikeouts.
Ryan pitched for four teams from 1966 to 1993. He is the all-time strikeout leader with 5,714 in 5,386 innings.