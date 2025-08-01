Baltimore Orioles' High-A Affiliate Shifting Cities in 2026
The High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles is going home.
Attain Sports, owner of the Frederick Keys, announced Friday that the Keys again will become the High-A affiliate of the Orioles. The current affiliate, the Aberdeen IronBirds, will become an entry in the Major League Baseball Draft League.
In effect, the two teams are switching roles as the Keys currently are a Draft League team. Beginning in 2026, the Keys will play with other High-A affiliates in the South Atlantic League
The Keys were the Orioles’ High-A affiliate from 1989 to 2000, and the shift marks Frederick’s return to affiliated baseball. The Keys will play at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium in Frederick, which is undergoing a $39 million renovation that will, in part, assure it complies with MLB standards that assist in players’ professional development.
The renovations are being completed through a public/private partnership between the city of Frederick, the Maryland Stadium Authority and Attain Sports.
Celebration in Frederick
The announcement was met with joy by Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor when the announcement was made at the stadium on Friday.
“There are only so many communities across this country that get to say they are minor league baseball towns, and today Frederick returns to that list,” he said.
The Keys’ affiliation ended in 2020 when Major League Baseball led a downsizing of the minor leagues, eliminating about 40 teams.
But now High-A baseball will be back in Frederick, Maryland’s fourth-largest city with about 86,000 residents, situated about an hour west of Baltimore. Aberdeen is a community of about 18,000.
“We are thrilled that affiliated baseball is returning to Frederick,” said Mike Elias, the Orioles executive vice president and general manager. “The Frederick community and fans have always been strong supporters of the Orioles, and we look forward to building on a 30-year partnership with the Keys.”
The Draft League in Aberdeen
The MLB Draft League is a six-team showcase league for MLB prospects.
“We are thrilled to continue hosting baseball at Ripken Stadium and deeply value the Aberdeen community and its loyal fans,” said Greg Baroni, the founder and CEO of Attain Sports, which also owns the IronBirds.
“This reorganization reflects our unwavering belief in the power of baseball to inspire, connect, and unite communities. We remain fully committed to honoring the legacy of baseball in both Frederick and Aberdeen by delivering affordable, family-friendly entertainment and the spirit of America’s pastime for generations to come.”